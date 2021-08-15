Mansory Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300 Reveal Misses Big Chance to Bling the Trailer

4 Mansory Gronos Is the Yellowest Mercedes-AMG G 63 You Have Ever Seen

Late last year we had a bit of a laugh over Mansory’s decision to attack a very special niche: lawnmowers . But it turns out the Brand, Germany-based aftermarket expert was quite open to exploring all sorts of revenue opportunities. 14 photos



There are no wheels at all... at least not on their new creation. This is because we are dealing with a marine companion. The fun ride is a reworked version of the Sea-Doo GTX Limited water scooter, so we can say that Mansory now manages to be outrageous both on land and water. Naturally, we can expect the controversial company to contemplate opportunities for taking to the skies next...



Before that happens, a word or two on the Mansory Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300. Not a lot more, since the tuner didn’t bother with giving us the full scoop on details. We do know the new version has certain components swapped for a Stealth Carbon material. It also comes with integrated LED lighting up front, and there’s also a new type of leather seat upholstery that was specifically developed for water use.



Nothing on performance, unfortunately. Although, if we are to confide in Sea-Doo’s online portal, the GTX Limited has



Of note, Mansory’s social media fans humorously pointed out the tuning expert has missed a big opportunity with this presentation. The GTX was showcased on a trailer... which didn’t even have



