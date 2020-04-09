"NASA" Supercar Looks Like The Epitome of Speed, Penned by McLaren Designer

Have you ever wondered what designers working for big names do in their spare time? If your answer had anything to do with "more amazing visual work", you were right. And a recent example of this comes from a McLaren penning specialist, who has shared his NASA-theme supercar fantasy with us.
Now that we've established that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration hasn't decided to place its logo on a supercar, you should know this is the work of Max Shkinder. The Ukrainian-born, London-based specialist is a Senior Designer at McLaren, with his most recent Woking work involving the exterior of the 600LT Spider.
However, since the automotive industry has often borrowed tech solutions from the aerospace field, this eye-catching doodle shouldn't come as a surprise.
As is the case with actual models of the British automotive producer, we're looking at uber-advanced aerodynamics here. For instance, the forged carbon front splitter, along with the also-generous side skirts and the pair of fins at the back seem to over a balance between drag and downforce.
Judging by what we can see in one of the two social media posts below, this proposal could come with a longitudinal two-seater arrangement, not unlike that found in fighter jets.
And, given the electrification direction in which the car industry is heading, performance segments included, electron juice hardware should be the solution chosen for this velocity toy.
Now, does the not-exactly-transparent upper structure of the vehicle indicate that we're dealing with an autonomous machine? Gues this part of the go-fast adventure has to remain a mystery.
Who knows? Perhaps Shkinder was inspired by the visit the Speedtail paid to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last year - that's where the Hyper-GT validated its 250 mph nature, on the runways used for the landing of the Space Shuttle.
