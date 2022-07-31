Mysterious 1968 Pontiac GTO Last Registered in 1977 Has No Idea What Rust Is

Finding a GTO that is worth restoring isn’t necessarily difficult given there are plenty of projects out there, but the 1968 model we recently came across on Craigslist doesn’t seem to require more than just minor TLC.
Unfortunately, the owner forgot to provide plenty of essential details, so in many ways, this 1968 GTO raises more questions than answers.
Let’s start with what we do know.
The car has never been rusty, the owner explains on Craigslist, so the metal comes in a very solid shape. Most likely, it has never been restored, but on the other hand, this is something that you need to ask just to make sure the information is accurate.
No information has been provided on the engine, but on the other hand, we’re being told it runs and drives perfectly. This is good news, especially for someone looking for a full restoration, but on the other hand, the engine is one mysterious tidbit that you’ll have to double-check before committing to a purchase.
Based on the provided photos, the car was last registered in 1977, but again, no confirmation has been offered in the listing. The interior also looks surprisingly good, with only a small tear on the driver’s seat requiring particular attention from a new buyer.
Is this GTO entirely original? Is it complete and unmolested? Has the engine ever been rebuilt? These are all questions left without an answer, but based on the asking price, it could be yes, yes, and no.
All in all, it’s pretty clear this GTO doesn’t require more than just minor TLC to get back to a tip-top shape, but its final value comes down to much more than what the owner shared in the first place.
The owner wants $43,000 for this GTO, which kind of makes sense if it’s an all-original example that has never been restored.
