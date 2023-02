Musk's Failed Promises on Autonomy Show Cars Should Not Be Computers on Wheels

AV

Koopman tried to figure out what companies would do when they did not want to upgrade the hardware anymore. One possibility is that “they are going to have to maintain multiple generations of software to keep the fleet moving.” That implicates keeping a team busy with an old product while they could be working on new cars. At some point (if not immediately), that will cease to make sense from a financial perspective, and the second and darkest possibility emerges: “bricking older vehicles or disabling automation features.”This “mandatory end of life” becomes the expected outcome regardless of if the vehicle can still run. It may have a battery pack that works fine, motors that can last thousands of miles more, and that will make no difference if the computer hardware these “computers on wheels” have needs to be upgraded.Just think about it for a moment: the primary purpose of a car is to take you places. When it turns into a “computer on wheels,” that objective gets compromised. It will fail as a computer does instead of just entering a forced retirement when something crucial to its main function breaks, making the vehicle useless. That means you may end up with a car that could be running around perfectly if it was not for a computer. Sadly, Tesla vehicles have already shown their main components may fail before their computers do.The 1-million-mile Tesla Model S is the best example of that. Hänsjorg von Gemmingen used three different battery packs in his car and “11 or 12” rear motors so far. When they were replaced under warranty, that was ok, but what will happen when he has to purchase a new battery pack, costing around $20,000? What about new motors every 100,000 miles or even less than that (83,333 if Gemmingen replaced motors 12 times)? I have never asked Gemmingen how many MCUv1s he had in his car, but he must have replaced it at least once.Either battery electric vehicles are conceived to allow for an easy upgrade of their computer hardware, or they will create a much bigger end-of-life problem than combustion-engined cars already do. The expectation for them was that they would last much longer. After all, electric vehicles do not emit pollutants apart from rubber dust from their tires – which is probably inescapable for any car using them.Theoretically, they could work for decades with no public health concerns if their battery packs lasted that much. We already know current ones don’t, but a battery replacement program or swappable battery packs would make that easy. That will never be the case for computers on wheels as they currently are.When their hardware fails, they are done. Are you ready to replace your car as often as you replace your computer or electronic gadgets? Are you prepared to have something that costs so much as disposable as things that cost ten times less? This is the future you can expect from computers on wheels if we don’t do anything to tackle the problem right now.