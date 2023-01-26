Tesla HW4 Computer to Launch With the Cybertruck, Existing Cars Won't Be Upgradeable

More on this:

1 Tesla Has Several Cars With Covers on at Giga Texas, Let the Speculation Game Begin

2 Tesla Model 3 in Disguise Suggests Ultrasonic Sensors Might Return

3 Tesla Prepares To Launch Autopilot HW4 Sensor Suite With Higher Resolution Cameras

4 Tesla's Latest Move Points to a New Product Launching in January, It's Not the Cybertruck

5 Tesla Backpedals on the Use of Pure Vision in Its Vehicles, Files To Use a New Radar