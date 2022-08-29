Tesla Rear Motor Starts Fire in the U.S., Owner With Most Mileage Says They Are Not Good

On August 27, Twitter user Houndstooth_Belle said her grandfather’s Tesla Model S Plaid caught fire. The vehicle’s computer informed him that the left rear motor malfunctioned and that he should not exceed 65 mph (105 kph) with it. After driving 2 miles at under 18 mph, the car caught fire. The man with the most mileage in Tesla vehicles retweeted that message to ask Tesla to fix these drive units one more time. According to Hansjörg von Gemmingen, they are not good.
One Tesla owner has recently surpassed 1 million miles with his Tesla Model S P85. We calculated that he had nine motor replacements and used three different battery packs in his EV. Von Gemmingen got in touch with us and said he actually replaced these drive units (DUs) “11 or 12” times. They lasted from 30,000 kilometers (18,641 miles) to around 200,000 km (124,275 mi). According to the German Tesla owner, only one motor surprised him: he managed to drive it for 778,000 km (483,427 mi).
As usual, Houndstooth_Belle shared images and information on her grandfather’s Model S Plaid to ask Elon Musk and Tesla for assistance. We have not seen or either interact with her, even after she said he had already spent three weeks trying to solve the problem. Unfortunately, she did not state when this happened, where, or who took the pictures she shared. According to the Twitter user, her grandfather has been “treated without an ounce of respect.” He had had his Model S Plaid for about 13 months and had driven it only 9,000 miles.
When asked if the 12th or 13th DU replacement was still under warranty, Von Gemmingen said that this was the last one he’ll get in that condition. That means he will soon have to pay for the replacements he will undoubtedly need, which explains why he has ordered a Lucid Air recently. We just wonder about the fate of his Model S P85.
We suspect Von Gemmingen will keep it as a trophy but will give up driving it. The only remarkable landmarks it could obtain from now on would be 2 million kilometers and 2 million miles. He will probably pursue new numbers with his Lucid Air as soon as he gets delivery. Hopefully, Lucid will have a closer relationship with this natural brand ambassador and listen to his improvement suggestions. Tesla didn’t, which likely led to the unfortunate episode with the Model S Plaid owned by Houndstooth_Belle’s grandfather.
