Tesla Rear Motor Starts Fire in the U.S., Owner With Most Mileage Says They Are Not Good

On August 27, Twitter user Houndstooth_Belle said her grandfather’s Tesla Model S Plaid caught fire. The vehicle’s computer informed him that the left rear motor malfunctioned and that he should not exceed 65 mph (105 kph) with it. After driving 2 miles at under 18 mph, the car caught fire. The man with the most mileage in Tesla vehicles retweeted that message to ask Tesla to fix these drive units one more time. According to Hansjörg von Gemmingen, they are not good.

13 photos