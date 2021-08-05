Muscle Car Guy Tries the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Conversion Power Is Real

So, some people never learn, huh? It's been less than four months since RacerX, the self-proclaimed muscle car guy we're talking about, discovered the Tesla Model S Performance for the first time.
Despite being utterly impressed by how quick the EV was the first time around, here he is, allowing himself to be taken by surprise once again by the Plaid. To be fair, he does have a few things to build his case one. First of all, full-size sedans shouldn't be as quick as the Model S Performance in the first place, so they definitely have no business being any quicker than that.
Second, the gap between the Model S Raven and the Model S Plaid is absolutely massive. People tend to look at the 0-60 mph time and think 0.3 seconds or so isn't too much but try telling that to the guy who was 0.3 seconds slower than Marcell Jacobs, the Italian who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 100 meters race.
Sometimes, 0.3 seconds is close to an eternity, especially in the lower end of the 0-60 mph spectrum. It's one thing to shave off a third of a second for a car that does the benchmark acceleration run in six seconds, and completely another to do it for one that needs 2.3 seconds or so. At this level, you're basically pushing the limits of physics.
And it kind of shows. Just look at RacerX's face during one of the acceleration runs - it'll remind you of Jeremy Clarkson's in the Ariel Atom. As for the way he's being pushed back into his seat, it looks as though Scorpion is behind him impaling him with his kunai and yelling "get over here!" (if you have nothing to do with the Mortal Kombat universe, we apologize for this parallel that must make no sense to you).
As marvelous and insightful as it may be to get the raw opinion on the Tesla Model S Plaid of someone so likely to hate it, we have to admit to something. Once RacerX got into the car and the perspective switched to show the back of the cabin, the only thing we stared at for the remainder of the clip was the rubber sealing on the B-pillar. Seriously now, how is that even possible on a brand-new car and how can people accept delivery of such a vehicle in 2021? Easy fix, sure, but it should never reach the buyer like that.
Second, the gap between the Model S Raven and the Model S Plaid is absolutely massive. People tend to look at the 0-60 mph time and think 0.3 seconds or so isn't too much but try telling that to the guy who was 0.3 seconds slower than Marcell Jacobs, the Italian who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 100 meters race.
Sometimes, 0.3 seconds is close to an eternity, especially in the lower end of the 0-60 mph spectrum. It's one thing to shave off a third of a second for a car that does the benchmark acceleration run in six seconds, and completely another to do it for one that needs 2.3 seconds or so. At this level, you're basically pushing the limits of physics.
And it kind of shows. Just look at RacerX's face during one of the acceleration runs - it'll remind you of Jeremy Clarkson's in the Ariel Atom. As for the way he's being pushed back into his seat, it looks as though Scorpion is behind him impaling him with his kunai and yelling "get over here!" (if you have nothing to do with the Mortal Kombat universe, we apologize for this parallel that must make no sense to you).
As marvelous and insightful as it may be to get the raw opinion on the Tesla Model S Plaid of someone so likely to hate it, we have to admit to something. Once RacerX got into the car and the perspective switched to show the back of the cabin, the only thing we stared at for the remainder of the clip was the rubber sealing on the B-pillar. Seriously now, how is that even possible on a brand-new car and how can people accept delivery of such a vehicle in 2021? Easy fix, sure, but it should never reach the buyer like that.