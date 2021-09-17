Murdered-Out Triple Black Ghost Is the American Take on Factory-White Rolls-Royce

With a lot of experience in playing the modification game on all the ultra-luxury goodies out there, it’s no wonder the Platinum Group U.S. “automotive store” has become an expert in the field. And it seems there’s nothing they can’t do.
Perhaps the Platinum name (one can find them either as Platinum Motorsport or the larger Platinum Group, but they are the same company) doesn’t ring any bells to anyone who’s not into $500k custom vehicles. But two decades of experience working with star names such as Kim Kardashian, building entire fleets for them must account for something.
If not, then beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and we can remind ourselves of some of their recent highlights. From ominously elegant Mercedes-Benz S 580 limousines to a pair of Mansorys or Brabus’ off-roaders, everything goes. The vehicle just needs to be incredibly exclusive and the owner amazingly specific with all customer queries.
In this day and age, it doesn’t suffice to adhere to the trends. For example, the Platinum team of “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” seemingly has a knack for unique Rolls-Royce commissions. So, after we recently witnessed a factory-spec-like lowered Phantom VIII riding on 24-inch multipiece forged wheels and sporting a complete Burnout Grey and Yellow makeover, here is a “little” Ghost to keep it company.
This one goes for the traditionally menacing murdered-out look, but with a very subtle twist. So, the Triple Black Ghost went from its factory white specification to a satin black wrap. But that’s only the beginning, of course. Additionally, all the inner body pieces were darkened, and the chrome trim delete also included a full paintjob and black powder-coating.
Last, but not least, the huge (black, of course) Forgiato wheels allow a glimpse of the client-requested twist: the Ghost comes with purple brake calipers. That’s not all, folks. The colorful accent is also seen on the side RR badges, as well as the Spirit of Ecstasy itself...
