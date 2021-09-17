5 Armored Vehicles Used as Taxis in Russian City of St Petersburg

3 Ilyushin Military Plane Crashes in Russia, the Tragic Moment Was Captured on Camera

2 This Is How the Wacky Flyback Booster Saturn-Shuttle Spaceship Design Would Have Worked

1 This Imported Ex-Soviet MIG-29 Is Ready to Take to the Skies of America

More on this:

This Awesome Website Helps Americans Get Their Hands on Vintage Soviet Cars

There’s a certain novelty about old ex-Soviet automobiles that no other cars in the world can match. These elusive vehicles have been tantalizingly out of reach for the fascinated American car enthusiasts for decades. 7 photos



Based in Sammamish, Washington, sovietcar.com has over a dozen



Since the majority of the cars Simon imports have now passed the 25-year restriction on importing foreign vehicles into the U.S, these cars can finally be brought to American soil with a minimum of bother from American immigration and customs enforcement. All the better for Simon’s clientele, who long to drive a car that nobody else around drives.



Simon also hosts the First American Soviet Car Museum in Sammamish. With over 50 different vehicles chronicling the history of the Soviet automotive industry, it’s one of the largest private Soviet car collections in the western hemisphere.



Everything from military transport trucks to executive sedans only ever used by high-ranking members of the Communist party share space at this museum. Some of their stock are duplicates and are for sale just the same as Simon’s regular stock.



We highly recommend checking out Thanks to one super dedicated immigrant from the USSR, these vehicles are being showcased to American buyers often for the very first time. Simon Ross is the kind of man who loves working on old Soviet iron as much as he loves showcasing the models to awestruck Americans left feeling like they’ve entered a time machine to Russia of the Khrushchev.Based in Sammamish, Washington, sovietcar.com has over a dozen specially imported Soviet cars for sale at any given time. Everything from Volga to Lada and Moskvitch, Simon has them all.Since the majority of the cars Simon imports have now passed the 25-year restriction on importing foreign vehicles into the U.S, these cars can finally be brought to American soil with a minimum of bother from American immigration and customs enforcement. All the better for Simon’s clientele, who long to drive a car that nobody else around drives.Simon also hosts the First American Soviet Car Museum in Sammamish. With over 50 different vehicles chronicling the history of the Soviet automotive industry, it’s one of the largest private Soviet car collections in the western hemisphere.Everything from military transport trucks to executive sedans only ever used by high-ranking members of the Communist party share space at this museum. Some of their stock are duplicates and are for sale just the same as Simon’s regular stock.We highly recommend checking out sovietcar.com if you want to learn more the cars in stock and how you might be able to buy one of these unique and special cars for yourself. Hats off to Simon for showcasing cars that Americans would normally never be able to see outside internet photos. If that’s not the epitome of the American dream, who knows what is.

Editor's note: This article was not supported or endorsed by a third party This article was not supported or endorsed by a third party