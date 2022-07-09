Mouth-Watering 1957 Ferrari Race Car Up for Grabs, Likely to Sell for Big Money

Classic car collectors who have coveted a Ferrari for a long time now have the chance to add a rare and superb example of the 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider by Scaglietti to their collection.
The 500 TRC Spider is arguably one of Ferrari’s most stunning race cars and is not very easy to come by as only 19 examples have ever been produced. This particular example, offered by RM Sotheby, bears chassis No. 0706 MDTR and was the second to last model built in the series. It rolled off the line in April 1957.
Based on the 500 TR, the first Ferrari under the Testa Rossa name, the 500 TRC Spider is a more driver-friendly version of that model and comes with a four-cylinder Type 131C engine.
It features a Scaglietti-styled bodywork with a wider cockpit than the 500 TR. Originally painted blue and white, the Ferrari classic is now wearing a more fitting red-over-black livery, along with a thin white pinstripe separating the colors.
Besides its mouth-watering appearance, the car also has an impressive history. With a top speed of 153 mph (246 kph), the 500 TRC supercar was able to score wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Mille Miglia, and the Nürburgring 1,000 km.
Actually, the car competed in at least 30 races between 1957 and 1963 and has managed to amass 18 podium finishes during this time, as well as 12 overall or class victories with racing legend Gaston Andrey behind the wheel.
During its glorious lifetime, this 500 TRC Spider example had multiple owners and went through various changes, which even included a Ford 289 V8 engine fitted under its hood. Famous collector Oscar Davis bought the racing car in 2014 and had it fully restored. This is how the car was reunited with its original, numbers-matching engine number 0707 MDTR.
This classic car with racing pedigree will cross the auction block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming Monterey Car Week sale at the Monterey Conference Center on the weekend of August 19.
Being such a beauty and rarer than Big Foot, the Ferrari is expected to fetch as high as eight figures. To be more precise, it could sell for between $8 million and $10 million (7.7 million - 9.7 million Euros).
