Verstappen Qualifies P1 at F1 Austrian GP, Leclerc and Sainz Are Right on His Tail

The Austrian Grand Prix has been part of the Formula 1 World Championship for over five decades now. In the early days, the Styrian venue was called Österreichring. The name changed to A1-Ring in the '90s. A further change occurred with the reopening in May of 2011, as it became the Red Bull Ring. But the first F1 event to be held on the newly redesigned track took place a few years later, in 2014.