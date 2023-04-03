MotoGP\: Binder Wins a Dramatic Race in Argentina, Defending Champion Falls Out of a Podium

As the new era of MotoGP continues to spark controversy, the Argentina Grand Prix welcomed its most recent victor, Marco Bezzecchi, and the first win for Valentino Rossi's team as an owner, in a depleted race of 17 riders amidst wet conditions at Rio Hondo.
Despite the despair, Bezzecchi felt upon seeing the damp conditions on Sunday, he followed through on his sprint promise and claimed his first win, overtaking his fellow VR46 Academy member, Francesco Bagnaia, to take the championship lead. Yamaha experienced mixed fortunes in Argentina while off-track debates surrounding stewarding persisted. Reflecting on the enthralling Saturday sprint, several riders had predicted Bezzecchi's victory had the conditions remained dry. As the 2023 MotoGP season unfolds, the Argentina Grand Prix offered insights into ten key takeaways.
Initially overlooked as a MotoGP rider for the VR46 Ducati squad for 2022, Marco Bezzecchi quickly gained recognition after securing a maiden podium at Assen and a first pole in Thailand. Bezzecchi enjoyed a strong pre-season on the 2022-spec Ducati and started his campaign with a believable third-place finish in the Portuguese GP.
Bezzecchi continued to impress in Argentina, where he was the strongest rider, despite starting second due to a delay caused by Takaaki Nakagami. His exceptional riding skills were acknowledged by Aleix Espargaro, who referred to him as the fastest rider on the track. Bezzecchi dominated the race and won comfortably, extending his lead in the championship standings. Although Bezzecchi has become a dark horse for the championship, he believes that he still has more to learn.
In contrast, Fabio Quartararo had a nightmare weekend in Argentina, where he struggled with his Yamaha's rear grip and could not get the bike stopped as he needed. Quartararo tried different setups to improve his form, but it didn't help. Quartararo blamed Yamaha for not having a 'real' day of testing until the final day in Portugal before the opening round.
Francesco Bagnaia's crash during the grand prix caused him to lose his lead in the championship, reminiscent of his struggles in 2022 that left him with a large point deficit. Bagnaia had looked strong up until that point, even passing Alex Marquez for second place in Argentina. Despite being bewildered by the cause of the crash, Bagnaia took full responsibility. However, being the only rider to crash on his own in the wet only added insult to injury. Ducati must now assist him in overcoming this setback and refocus for the upcoming race in Austin.
Nevertheless, Bagnaia's crash may have exposed a weakness that his rivals can exploit in future races. Honda filed an appeal following the FIM's revision of the penalty wording for Marc Marquez's controversial crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal. The manufacturer argued that the FIM's rewriting of their own rules, which stated that Marquez would serve his penalty in his next race and not in Argentina as originally issued, went against regulations. After a hearing in Rio Hondo, the matter was referred to the FIM Court of Appeal in Switzerland. While the legal process proceeds, the damage has already been done, and unanimity on the situation seems unlikely.
The FIM stewards panel has come under fire in the wake of the Marquez incident, leading to negative PR for MotoGP. While the Argentina race weekend was relatively incident-free, the FIM is already trying to avoid a repeat of the controversy. A long lap penalty was imposed on Moto2 rider Sergio Garcia, with the penalty to be served in the next Grand Prix race that the rider participates in. However, the wording of the penalty protocol leaves room for further issues. A rider withdrawing from an event for any reason unrelated to the incident could argue that the penalty can't be carried over. Thus, the problem of stewarding is likely to persist.
Aprilia looked set to continue its winning streak after a 1-2 finish in Friday practice in Argentina, following its historic first win at Rio Hondo last year. However, the team struggled in wet conditions during the Grand Prix, with both Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro slumping to 12th and 15th after showing good pace in practice. The 21-round MotoGP season has been touted as a positive, but the toll on competitors is starting to show as injuries and withdrawals leave grids depleted of top riders. Despite this, the season is set to continue with triple headers and fans eagerly waiting for the next races.
In two weeks, the next event is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
