MotoGP 23 Might Just Be the Nostalgia-Induced Ride We've Been Waiting For

It's no secret that everyone's head over heels when it comes to 4-wheeled racing games, but bikes deserve to get a little bit of that love and attention too. Driveclub managed to combine the best of both worlds, which made its passing even harder. Seeing as we pretty much have every kind of 'normal' driving game under the Sun, it's time for a 2-wheeler like MotoGP 23 to also have its 15 minutes of fame.
Before we get into it, though, I'd like to take a moment and reminisce about when we were kids, trying every single game out there, no matter if it was 1998's Viper Racing, Need for Speed Porsche from 2000, the ultra arcadey Moto Racer from '97, or the epic beat 'em up Road Rage. We played everything and most importantly, we loved every single moment.
I felt the need for that little trip down memory lane, because in today's gaming market, you have everything you could ever wish for, and then some. The only problem is time. While we were kids, we felt immortal and time wasn't a concept we took into account back then. Now as adults, it's the other way around, where we measure almost every activity we do in time. Not to mention if you have a couple of rugrats running through your home.
So when the newest trailer for MotoGP 23 hit, for some reason I got flashbacks from when I was 10 and playing everything I could get my hands on, on my Pentium II PC, especially Viper Racing.
In comparison, obviously, the graphics from MotoGP are lightyears ahead, and with all the new bells and whistles, not only aesthetically, but also under the 'hood,' MotoGP 23 might just be one of those titles that could set you up for nostalgia 10 years from now.
All it needs to do is keep the same gameplay mechanics from MotoGP 22 and improve on them just enough not to break anything along the way. Currently, the latter is sitting very cozy on Steam with a Mostly Positive review score of 78%.
MotoGP 23 will feature an advanced 'Neural Aid' system that more or less acts like a self-driving pilot when it 'feels' it needs to. It will analyze your performance and brake, accelerate, or gently take control of your ride based on your skill.
Career Mode with its rivalry dramas and so on has not gone anywhere, thus your 2-wheeled glory-filled fantasies aren't in any danger. Dynamic Weather has also been designed to bring a certain level of unpredictability during a race, not knowing when it could start pouring cats and dogs just to make you slip into a corner.
For the console multiplayer inclined, fret not, for those Ranked Races have full cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox. The cherry on top is the split-screen mode where you can hit the tarmac just like we did on PS1 back in the day. Unfortunately for you, Switch folks, you won't be able to play couch co-op.
The game will be out on June 8, and while no PC specs are out in the open as of yet, because it's a cross-gen title, meaning it's also on PS4 and Xbox One, odds are your system won't require a 4090 to run it properly in 1080p 60 fps. In the meantime, nothing's stopping you from playing the well-received RiMS Racing.
