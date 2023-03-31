Custom Indian Scout Bobber Flaunts the Wildest Exhaust Pipes We’ve Seen in a While

Fresh pipework is a must-have for any self-respecting custom project, but we rarely see something this intricate.
Given the sheer level of talent operating under Purpose Built Moto’s roof, it’s no wonder so many custom bike aficionados have fallen in love with their work. A lot of their customers were initially just fans, but ended up commissioning a project themselves after some time. Introduced to Tom Gilroy and his team through a friend, Jason found himself at that stage very quickly.
In 2021, he asked Purpose Built Moto (PBM) if there was anything they could do to make his new Indian Scout Bobber a little sportier and, of course, sexier. As you might expect, the Aussies didn’t think twice about taking the commission, but Jason had no idea just how impressive the end result would be.
With the 2020 MY Scout on their workbench, the PBM crew kicked things off in the footwear department after the customary teardown. They ditched the original hoops to make way for a pair of 18-inch Excel alternatives, with the one out back being a sizeable 180-wide module. In terms of rubber, Tom’s specialists went for Pirelli Night Dragons to ensure ample grip.
Once the motorcycle’s footgear had been taken care of, they proceeded to tackle the ergonomic side of the equation. There’s a low ProTaper handlebar with underslung bar-end mirrors in the cockpit, accompanied by mid-mounted foot pegs down on the flanks. Furthermore, the Scout’s saddle may look completely new, but it was actually made using the stock seat pan.
This unit has been trimmed in-house, then fitted with a stylish cover up top and dual-function LEDs underneath. Speaking of lighting, you’ll find a seven-inch Flashpoint headlamp from Purpose Built Moto’s proprietary aftermarket catalog up north, flanked by tiny LED turn signals.
Lower down, the bike wears a small aluminum fender held in place via custom stainless-steel brackets. PBM installed a new fender at six o’clock, too, attaching it to the swingarm and subsequently topping it off with a bespoke license plate holder at the rearmost tip.
The mods we’ve discussed so far are all pretty rad, especially when you consider that some clever wizardry was needed to make the lighting hardware work with the Scout Bobber’s electrical system. However, our favorite part about this build has to be the mesmerizing pie-cut exhaust you’ll see on the right.
It took four long days, lots of TIG welding, and more than 160 individual pieces to make, but we’d say all that effort was totally worth it! Aside from the drool-worthy pipework, the machine’s V-twin motor was also outfitted with a premium aftermarket air intake and a Power Vision fuel mapping system supplied by Dynojet. Lastly, the transformation was finished off with a matte-black paint job, which retains its groovy tank graphics.
In 2021, he asked Purpose Built Moto (PBM) if there was anything they could do to make his new Indian Scout Bobber a little sportier and, of course, sexier. As you might expect, the Aussies didn’t think twice about taking the commission, but Jason had no idea just how impressive the end result would be.
With the 2020 MY Scout on their workbench, the PBM crew kicked things off in the footwear department after the customary teardown. They ditched the original hoops to make way for a pair of 18-inch Excel alternatives, with the one out back being a sizeable 180-wide module. In terms of rubber, Tom’s specialists went for Pirelli Night Dragons to ensure ample grip.
Once the motorcycle’s footgear had been taken care of, they proceeded to tackle the ergonomic side of the equation. There’s a low ProTaper handlebar with underslung bar-end mirrors in the cockpit, accompanied by mid-mounted foot pegs down on the flanks. Furthermore, the Scout’s saddle may look completely new, but it was actually made using the stock seat pan.
This unit has been trimmed in-house, then fitted with a stylish cover up top and dual-function LEDs underneath. Speaking of lighting, you’ll find a seven-inch Flashpoint headlamp from Purpose Built Moto’s proprietary aftermarket catalog up north, flanked by tiny LED turn signals.
Lower down, the bike wears a small aluminum fender held in place via custom stainless-steel brackets. PBM installed a new fender at six o’clock, too, attaching it to the swingarm and subsequently topping it off with a bespoke license plate holder at the rearmost tip.
The mods we’ve discussed so far are all pretty rad, especially when you consider that some clever wizardry was needed to make the lighting hardware work with the Scout Bobber’s electrical system. However, our favorite part about this build has to be the mesmerizing pie-cut exhaust you’ll see on the right.
It took four long days, lots of TIG welding, and more than 160 individual pieces to make, but we’d say all that effort was totally worth it! Aside from the drool-worthy pipework, the machine’s V-twin motor was also outfitted with a premium aftermarket air intake and a Power Vision fuel mapping system supplied by Dynojet. Lastly, the transformation was finished off with a matte-black paint job, which retains its groovy tank graphics.