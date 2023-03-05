The 2023 Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Bobber Features Real Whiskey in Its Paint

One collaboration that seems quite fitting is the one between Jack Daniel's and Indian Motorcycle, two iconic American brands that don't need any introduction. The companies first teamed up in 2016 and have released a limited-edition motorcycle each year. ever since This year, they're marking the seventh anniversary of their partnership with the Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse.
Even though these motorcycles bear the names of the two renowned brands, they're put together by Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, a custom motorcycle builder located in Mitchell, South Dakota. This year, the shop will produce only 177 examples of the exclusive Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse.
This motorcycle is all about fundamentals and purity, as Indian Motorcycle explained. The company said, "When you get the fundamentals right, everything falls into place." This affirmation rings true, not only for motorcycles but for most things in this world.
Design-wise, the motorcycle sticks to a straightforward and clean look, like the other Indian Motorcycle products – you can't go wrong with something simple. But before I tell you anything more about its aesthetic, I'd like to point out perhaps the wildest feature of this two-wheeler. For the first time, the bike's Super Graphite paint contains Jack Daniel's Old No. 7. What better way to show your love for America's first registered distillery than to own a bike literally incorporating the whiskey brand's emblem?
The Indian Chief Dark Horse's design is inspired by the bikes from the prohibition era. It is built around a simple steel tubed frame and features a solo saddle seat (hence the Bobber name), white center spoked wheels, and engine finishes with a raw metal look.
Furthermore, an LED adaptive headlight is a standard offering.
Let's see what other Jack Daniel's elements you can discover on the motorcycle. On its side, there's a one-of-a-kind Montana Silversmith badge, which is engraved with each unit's unique number. Moreover, there's a simple engraving on the exhaust that reads "Jack Daniel Edition," an "Old No.7 Brand" cap, and an engraved front fender.
At the core of the motorcycle is an air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine that outputs a maximum of 120 ft-lbs. (163 Nm) of torque at 2,900 rpm. What's more, you can choose between three throttle map options to adjust depending on your riding conditions.
As Indian Motorcycle says, "Bottles and throttles don't mix. Never drink and ride." If you own a motorcycle with real Jack Daniel's whiskey in its DNA, you may not need to drink anymore. Okay, maybe that's too far of a statement. Still, this is one cool motorcycle – in the past, these limited-edition motorcycles have sold out in a matter of minutes, so there probably aren't any remaining examples of the 2023 Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse already.
