You Wouldn't Miss the New Milestones Clothing Collection if You Were an Indian Moto Lover

Loyalty is a trait that motorcycle owners strongly share, and what a better way to show enthusiasm and love for your favourite brand, if not by wearing its representative T-shirt.
Products, involvement and perseverance bring a brand to the top, but it is the fanatics, lovers and enthusiasts who keep it alive, and when it comes to Indian Motorcycle, this has been happening for 121 years and still counting.
The history of motorcycle apparel is as long as motorcycling itself, starting with 1902-1909, when the first motorcycles were driven wearing equestrian and military clothing and ending with the 1950-1990 period, when different types of leather such as Cordura, Dyneema, and Kevlar have been incorporated in motorcycle apparel products.
One of the garments that plays an important role in motorcycle culture is the well-known t-shirt. Marlon Brando is the actor who initiated the frenzy for this item of clothing among motorcyclists, with the 1954 film 'The Wild One', establishing the aesthetic of the “motorcycle look” forever after. He also invigorated the wearing of the t-shirt as an outer garment a few years earlier in 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire. Decades later, the t-shirt is the go-to garment for much of the world, and remains an essential aspect of motorcycle style.
As America’s first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle, the iconic brand now owned and revamped by Polaris industries, wanted to show appreciation to its fans by launching a new iconic collection of casual wear for men and women, all loaded with history and the spirit that has guided through time generation after generation, until these modern days. Every garment is meant to carry on the legacy of the brand with each of its wearers.
Five t-shirts are distinguished so that each rider can choose the story behind the element with which he resonates the most, stories that can be read in the product description on the site. The 1920 Scout Engine, the 1910 Script Tee, the Big Chief, the IMC Factory Sign and Hat and the 841 Bike are the key inscriptions that the new Milestone Collection depicts.
Prices start from 34$ and all can be found in the manufacturer's online store or at dealers around the globe.
“The trailblazing spirit of our founders guides us to this day. They were the original First Movers, creating America’s first motorcycle company. That’s always resonated with our riders, who proudly support our brand by taking bold action in their own lives.” - Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle
