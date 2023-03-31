Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Debut Imminent With Cosworth V12 Power

Now 76 going on 77, the one and only Gordon Murray is a legend in the motorsport and automotive worlds. He originally worked for Brabham, helping the Chessington-based team secure 22 wins and two drivers’ championship titles with Nelson Piquet behind the wheel. Ron Dennis then hired Murray at McLaren as technical director, where he worked with Steve Nichols on Formula 1’s most dominant car to date, the MP4/4.
The man is a legend, there’s no mistaking that, and Murray is also the guy who developed the F1 for McLaren’s road-going division. The South Africa-born British engineer and designer then founded Gordon Murray Automotive in 2007. The indirect successor of the McLaren F1 started production this month at the GMA facility in Dunsfold. The V12-powered supercar is joined by a two-seat offshoot in the guise of the T.33, which is due to start customer deliveries in early 2024.
As expected of the man who designed race-winning Formula 1 machines between 1969 and 1991, Murray sketched the T.33 as a spider from the outset. “From that first sketch I knew, with its open cockpit and the incredible V12 engine right behind you, the T.33 Spider would deliver a truly involving driving experience that’s quite unlike anything else,” said Murray ahead of the new body style’s reveal on April 4th at 17:00 BST.
Tuesday the 4th may also bring forth a brand-new Tacoma for the U.S. market based on a recent social media post from Toyota. More specifically, the rear license plate of an outgoing Tacoma reads 040423. The New York Auto Show is just around the corner as well, with the first media day scheduled for the 5th of April.
The mid-size pickup truck is expected with a shorter version of the TNGA-F platform used by the Tundra. It will reportedly switch to an all-turbo engine lineup, consisting of a combustion-only 2.4 powertrain and a hybrid-assisted version of the aforementioned engine.
Over at Gordon Murray Automotive, the name of the game is 12 cylinders. Cosworth designed the GMA V12 in the two-seat T.33 and three-seat T.50, with said mill capable of 11,100 revolutions per minute on full song. This lump weighs 178 kilograms (392 pounds) and cranks out 615 ps (607 hp) at 10,500 rpm. Torque peaks at 9,000 rpm to the tune of 451 Nm (611 pound-feet).
75 percent of torque is delivered at 2,500 spinnies, with 90 percent unlocked from 4,500 revolutions per minute. Rather than a dual-clutch gearbox, this engine is connected to a manual because Gordon Murray doesn’t care if a Ferrari is quicker in the quarter mile than his car. The driving experience reigns supreme for him, and that’s why the all-new T.33 stands out from anything coming out of Maranello and Sant’Agata Bolognese.
The coupe-bodied T.33 weighs 1,090 kilograms (2,403 pounds) dry. 100 examples at £1.37 million before taxes (make that $1.7 million) per unit will be produced in total. By the way, all of them are unfortunately sold out. The spider is definitely going to gain a few kilos, and we’re pretty certain the price tag will be higher as well.
As for its rarity and whether every single example of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider has been already spoken for, everything will be revealed on April 4th.
