Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Debut Imminent With Cosworth V12 Power

Now 76 going on 77, the one and only Gordon Murray is a legend in the motorsport and automotive worlds. He originally worked for Brabham, helping the Chessington-based team secure 22 wins and two drivers’ championship titles with Nelson Piquet behind the wheel. Ron Dennis then hired Murray at McLaren as technical director, where he worked with Steve Nichols on Formula 1’s most dominant car to date, the MP4/4.

