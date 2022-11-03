Valencia Grand Prix Will Be Suzuki's Last Race in MotoGP, Who Will Fill the Void?

Another exciting motorsports championship is about to hold its last race for 2022. Riders are already in Spain for the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, and fans are headed toward Circuit Ricardo Tormo to see who will clinch the title this year. By the time it's all over, we're headed to a long off-season. And when things kick off once again in 2023, it won't all be the same.

42 photos