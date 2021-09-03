autoevolution
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100 Years on the Market With Timberland Collab

3 Sep 2021, 06:31 UTC ·
Piaggio-owned motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi celebrates its 100th anniversary through a special collection designed in collaboration with outdoor equipment manufacturer Timberland.
The love for the outdoors is shared by both these brands, with each manifesting it in its own way.

While Moto Guzzi is in the bike building business since 1921, Timberland is not far behind, manufacturing outdoor gear since 1973.

Boasting its high-quality footwear and apparel, Timberland claims the limited-edition collection aims to capture the authentic durability of its on-the-road garments.

Moto Guzzi and Timberland’s men collection includes three models of boots, a leather jacket, hoodies, a pair of denim pants, and shirts.

The Winter Extreme Super Race boots are the most expensive model in the collection, with a price tag of $300. They have a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane, PrimaLoft insulation, and Vibram outsoles.
There are also two models of Earthkeepers Original Leather 6-Inch boots available, priced at $160. They come with a removable anti-fatigue footbed and rubber lug outsoles. Timberland boasts of sourcing the leather for the boots from a tannery that has a silver rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), thanks to its green water, energy, and waste management practices.

But the most extravagant item in the Moto Guzzi and Timberland limited-edition collection is the black leather jacket which will set you back $998. Trying to justify the steep price, Timberland explains the leather jacket has an embossed logo lining made of 100 percent recycled plastic and a quilted Moto Guzzi logo back panel. The rugged Cordura Eco fabric panels are also environmentally friendly, made of 48 percent recycled plastic.

And of course, a must-item in the collection had to be the selvedge denim pants priced at $128. The two half-zip hoodies are priced at $98, the long sleeve shirts at $42, and the short sleeve shirts at $36.

All items are now available to order.
