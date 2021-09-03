5 Piaggio Lets Us Take a Peek at the One E-Scooter Designed for Youngsters

Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100 Years on the Market With Timberland Collab

Piaggio-owned motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi celebrates its 100th anniversary through a special collection designed in collaboration with outdoor equipment manufacturer Timberland. 7 photos



While Moto Guzzi is in the



Boasting its high-quality footwear and apparel, Timberland claims the limited-edition collection aims to capture the authentic durability of its on-the-road garments.







The Winter Extreme Super Race boots are the most expensive model in the collection, with a price tag of $300. They have a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane, PrimaLoft insulation, and Vibram outsoles.

There are also two models of Earthkeepers Original Leather 6-Inch boots available, priced at $160. They come with a removable anti-fatigue footbed and rubber lug outsoles. Timberland boasts of sourcing the leather for the boots from a tannery that has a silver rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), thanks to its green water, energy, and waste management practices.



But the most extravagant item in the Moto Guzzi and Timberland limited-edition



And of course, a must-item in the collection had to be the selvedge denim pants priced at $128. The two half-zip hoodies are priced at $98, the long sleeve shirts at $42, and the short sleeve shirts at $36.



All items are now available to

Discover the limited-edition collection designed by Timberland and Moto Guzzi.



Follow phonzzz and san_marco, on Instagram, in a journey on the road, along twisted roads and lush nature.



