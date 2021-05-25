Piaggio Lets Us Take a Peek at the One E-Scooter Designed for Youngsters

3 This 1956 Piaggio P.149 Costs as Much as a Long Range Tesla Model S

According to One is designed for young riders which might explain the company’s decision to partner with TikTok for the live debut. The scooter is meant to be a new generation vehicle that revolutionizes electric urban mobility, according to Piaggio. That is why the scooter will feature smart technologies.The two-wheeler will have a digital color instrument panel with a sensor. You’ll be able to adapt the luminosity and the background to the ambient conditions. One will be equipped with full LED lights and will have a keyless start system. It will use a remote start system instead.With the vehicle trying to address the younger generation, app control will most likely be included, allowing you to track the scooter remotely and perhaps to diagnose any issues. Anti-theft features are also to be expected.Piaggio claims the One scooter will be easy to ride while keeping safety a priority. The goal is to make it enjoyable for the youngsters to encourage urban commuting with an eco-sustainable, zero-emissions scooter.The Italian motor vehicle manufacturer doesn’t offer too many details about its so-called revolutionary two-wheeler , but the words style, lightweight and fun constantly pop up in its description. The One scooter seems to have a spacious footwell, has a low seat with storage space underneath it, and a portable battery. The look of the scooter is not as revolutionary, to be honest, and looks quite similar to the Zip models released by Piaggio in the 90s.We are still waiting on details regarding the pricing of the scooter, but with it being a trendy vehicle aimed at the younger population, we hope it’s going to be affordable for most people.According to Piaggio , the One scooter will be available in Europe from the end of June 2021.