Custom Moto Guzzi V7 Ambassador Packs Five-Speed Gearbox, Removable Pillion Seat

Over the course of their company’s history, the Japanese aftermarket artists over at Tokyo’s Ritmo Sereno have created some truly outstanding two-wheelers. Although we find it virtually impossible to pick just one favorite out of their portfolio, this modified Moto Guzzi V7 Ambassador is definitely in our top five.Before we proceed with a quick analysis of the firm’s stunning makeover, we’ll be pointing out a few of the donor’s main technical specifications. It is put in motion thanks to a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin engine, with a generous displacement of 748cc and two valves per cylinder head.At approximately 7,250 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of feeding 62 horses to a four-speed constant-mesh transmission – in stock form, that is. Ultimately, the engine’s force is handed over to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. Without further ado, let’s see what Ritmo Sereno ’s custom Guzzi is all about.For starters, the Ambassador’s twin-cylinder mill was honored with an array of higher-spec components to extract optimal performance. These items include K&N air filters, Keihin CR carbs and a new flywheel, as well as a unique exhaust system that’s been fabricated using a mixture of stainless-steel and aluminum.Moreover, the 748cc fiend is now mated to a Moto Guzzi Le Mans’ five-speed gearbox. At the front end, plentiful stopping power is supplied by dual floating brake rotors that hail from AP Racing. In terms of footwear, the machine rides on a sexy pair of laced Excel wheels that look seriously handsome.To keep the cockpit free of any clutter, the standard speedometer has been relocated to the left-hand side of the gas chamber, while the rear end is kept tidy thanks to a minute LED taillight. The finishing touch on Ritmo Sereno’s entity comes in the form of a gorgeous solo saddle they’ve upholstered in-house. It is joined by a detachable pillion pad, which will certainly come in handy when the need arises.