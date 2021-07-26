Custom Moto Guzzi V7 Ambassador Packs Five-Speed Gearbox, Removable Pillion Seat

Admiral X Force 145 Is the $1 Billion Megayacht All Others Dream Of

To keep the cockpit free of any clutter, the standard speedometer has been relocated to the left-hand side of the gas chamber, while the rear end is kept tidy thanks to a minute LED taillight. The finishing touch on Ritmo Sereno’s entity comes in the form of a gorgeous solo saddle they’ve upholstered in-house. It is joined by a detachable pillion pad, which will certainly come in handy when the need arises. Over the course of their company’s history, the Japanese aftermarket artists over at Tokyo’s Ritmo Sereno have created some truly outstanding two-wheelers. Although we find it virtually impossible to pick just one favorite out of their portfolio, this modified Moto Guzzi V7 Ambassador is definitely in our top five.Before we proceed with a quick analysis of the firm’s stunning makeover, we’ll be pointing out a few of the donor’s main technical specifications. It is put in motion thanks to a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin engine, with a generous displacement of 748cc and two valves per cylinder head.At approximately 7,250 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of feeding 62 horses to a four-speed constant-mesh transmission – in stock form, that is. Ultimately, the engine’s force is handed over to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. Without further ado, let’s see what Ritmo Sereno ’s custom Guzzi is all about.For starters, the Ambassador’s twin-cylinder mill was honored with an array of higher-spec components to extract optimal performance. These items include K&N air filters, Keihin CR carbs and a new flywheel, as well as a unique exhaust system that’s been fabricated using a mixture of stainless-steel and aluminum.Moreover, the 748cc fiend is now mated to a Moto Guzzi Le Mans’ five-speed gearbox. At the front end, plentiful stopping power is supplied by dual floating brake rotors that hail from AP Racing. In terms of footwear, the machine rides on a sexy pair of laced Excel wheels that look seriously handsome.To keep the cockpit free of any clutter, the standard speedometer has been relocated to the left-hand side of the gas chamber, while the rear end is kept tidy thanks to a minute LED taillight. The finishing touch on Ritmo Sereno’s entity comes in the form of a gorgeous solo saddle they’ve upholstered in-house. It is joined by a detachable pillion pad, which will certainly come in handy when the need arises.