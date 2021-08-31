4 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Takes Shape in Most Accurate Rendering Yet

Mercedes-Benz Creates Daring Fashion Collection Using Its Car Airbags

Creativity and freedom of expression are the backbones of the fashion industry. Everything is allowed, including creating a collection based on car airbags. Mercedes-Benz’s patented airbags to be more specific. 14 photos



Expanding the utility of the life-saving airbag, Preston created three looks with inflating and deflating clothing. Truth be told, the result is too “out there” for our taste, making the models look like they’re dressed in a sleeping bag. But to each his own.



The American designer has gained a reputation for prioritizing sustainability, which is why this



Two



According to Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Communications & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG, the automaker has been involved in the



Nowadays, Mercedes proudly shows off its brand in live events such as the International Festival of Fashion, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weeks in Russia, Mexico, and Madrid, to name just a few of them.



If the Mercedes & Preston airbag-inspired collection speaks to you, the merch will be available via giveaway starting September 10. You can find it on the The German automaker decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its patented airbag in its own unique and innovative way. So it partnered with American designer and creative director Heron Preston, to come up with a concept collection that uses recycled airbag materials.Expanding the utility of the life-saving airbag, Preston created three looks with inflating and deflating clothing. Truth be told, the result is too “out there” for our taste, making the models look like they’re dressed in a sleeping bag. But to each his own.The American designer has gained a reputation for prioritizing sustainability, which is why this collection uses upcycled material from Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. Heron has an entire program (RE-DESIGN) dedicated to this less environmentally destructive practice of creating unique pieces from re-used materials.Two Mercedes-Benz anniversaries were the starting point of this bold collaboration. First, there’s the car maker’s pioneering Airbag released 50 years ago, and then there’s also the first serial introduction into the manufacturer’s flagship model, the S-Class, back in 1981.According to Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Communications & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG, the automaker has been involved in the fashion industry since 1995. The goal has always been to push sustainable luxury design into the future, which is why Preston was a perfect match for this latest project.Nowadays, Mercedes proudly shows off its brand in live events such as the International Festival of Fashion, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weeks in Russia, Mexico, and Madrid, to name just a few of them.If the Mercedes & Preston airbag-inspired collection speaks to you, the merch will be available via giveaway starting September 10. You can find it on the GOAT website.

