Moto Guzzi 1000 SP Quattrotempi Flexes Aluminum Bodywork Built Entirely From Scratch

When it comes down to custom Moto Guzzis, two workshops stand head and shoulders above the rest. One of them is Axel Budde’s Kaffeemaschine over in Germany, while the other is Officine Rossopuro from Pescara, Italy.
It’s the work of the shop run by Filippo Barbacane that we’re here to talk about today, and the bike he calls Quattrotempi is just what you’d expect from a guy with decades of experience in his trade! The project – whose name means “four-stroke” in Italian – may have been commissioned back in 2015, but it’ll be worth looking at for many years to come.
What the client wanted was a bit of Brat-style flavor and a lot of practicality, providing a Moto Guzzi 1000 SP as the starting point for this endeavor. With the donor on his workbench, Filippo wasted no time discarding every piece of factory bodywork he could get his hands on. Then, he proceeded to build a fresh aluminum outfit from scratch, and the result is a sight to behold
Placed center-stage is a stunning fuel tank whose profile is complemented by a thickly padded custom seat down south. We notice a pair of triangular side cover flanking this new saddle, and there’s a tiny rear fender sitting out back. The latter is topped with an LED taillight and a bare-bones license plate bracket, but the turn signals are located a little further ahead on the subframe tubes.
Rounding out the motorcycle’s bodywork is an all-new front fender – much smaller than the stock part, yet still large enough to keep road debris at bay. In terms of suspension upgrades, Officine Rossopuro had the Guzzi’s 35 mm (1.4-inch) Marzocchi forks rebuilt, while deleting the original shocks to make room for adjustable aftermarket units from Bitubo.
The unsprung sector is now home to laced Borrani hoops enveloped in Metzeler rubber, with stopping power coming from dual 300 mm (11.8-inch) discs up north and a single 280 mm (11-inch) module at the rear. These rotors were supplied by Brembo, along with an array of other high-end braking components.
At twelve o’clock, Quattrotempi makes use of a retro-looking headlight and minute blinkers, as well as a Daytona Velona dial, an aluminum Rizoma handlebar, and Tommaselli controls. The electronic goodies are connected to a custom-made wiring harness, which is completely hidden out of sight to keep things looking as clean as possible.
Once he’d revamped the machine’s V-twin engine, Filippo swapped the OEM airbox with a set of premium pod filters from BMC’s catalog. At the exhaust side of things, you’ll find bespoke headers working their way back to dual reverse megaphone mufflers. Lastly, there’s that groovy paintwork – an understated silver base joined by red accents and black pinstripes.
What the client wanted was a bit of Brat-style flavor and a lot of practicality, providing a Moto Guzzi 1000 SP as the starting point for this endeavor. With the donor on his workbench, Filippo wasted no time discarding every piece of factory bodywork he could get his hands on. Then, he proceeded to build a fresh aluminum outfit from scratch, and the result is a sight to behold
Placed center-stage is a stunning fuel tank whose profile is complemented by a thickly padded custom seat down south. We notice a pair of triangular side cover flanking this new saddle, and there’s a tiny rear fender sitting out back. The latter is topped with an LED taillight and a bare-bones license plate bracket, but the turn signals are located a little further ahead on the subframe tubes.
Rounding out the motorcycle’s bodywork is an all-new front fender – much smaller than the stock part, yet still large enough to keep road debris at bay. In terms of suspension upgrades, Officine Rossopuro had the Guzzi’s 35 mm (1.4-inch) Marzocchi forks rebuilt, while deleting the original shocks to make room for adjustable aftermarket units from Bitubo.
The unsprung sector is now home to laced Borrani hoops enveloped in Metzeler rubber, with stopping power coming from dual 300 mm (11.8-inch) discs up north and a single 280 mm (11-inch) module at the rear. These rotors were supplied by Brembo, along with an array of other high-end braking components.
At twelve o’clock, Quattrotempi makes use of a retro-looking headlight and minute blinkers, as well as a Daytona Velona dial, an aluminum Rizoma handlebar, and Tommaselli controls. The electronic goodies are connected to a custom-made wiring harness, which is completely hidden out of sight to keep things looking as clean as possible.
Once he’d revamped the machine’s V-twin engine, Filippo swapped the OEM airbox with a set of premium pod filters from BMC’s catalog. At the exhaust side of things, you’ll find bespoke headers working their way back to dual reverse megaphone mufflers. Lastly, there’s that groovy paintwork – an understated silver base joined by red accents and black pinstripes.