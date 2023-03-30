This Intoxicating Moto Guzzi Cafe Racer Packs Le Mans III Framework and V11 Power

It’s truly exceptional from a cosmetic standpoint, and the performance side of thing doesn’t disappoint, either.
When it comes down to bespoke Guzzis, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more proficient workshop than Axel Budde’s Kaffeemaschine. The man operates in the German city of Hamburg, but his OCD-soothing projects have garnered the attention of custom bike aficionados all over the world. Nowadays, there are over 40 entries in Axel’s build portfolio, and the sexy cafe racer shown above is his 17th undertaking.
It was built back in 2015 for a client named Marcel Hunter, who lives across the big pond in the state of Colorado. The motorcycle is actually a bit of a Frankenstein ordeal, employing the forks, front brake calipers, and Tonti-designed framework of a Moto Guzzi Le Mans III, along with a V11’s beefy 1,064cc V-twin powerhouse.
Other than that, everything on this breathtaking Guzzi is a mixture of top-shelf aftermarket hardware and custom parts made in-house. Kaffeemaschine’s mastermind used his metalworking know-how to come up with some new cafe-style garments, including a pair of unobtrusive fenders and one gorgeous fuel tank.
Right behind the latter, you’ll see a bespoke saddle cloaked in brown leather, and there’s a circular taillight sitting atop the rear fender. Moving over to the front end, Axel installed a retro-looking headlight and tailor-made triple clamps, as well as Magura clip-ons, bar-end turn signals, and a Chronoclassic tachometer from Motogadget. Brown leather grips were added to match the seat upholstery.
The specimen rides on a set of laced Morad wheels, whose rims are embraced by Bridgestone’s sticky Battlax rubber. Herr Budde wanted Marcel’s cafe racer to benefit from abundant stopping power, so he blessed it with braided stainless-steel brake lines and drilled rotors on both ends.
Upgrading the suspension was also on Kaffeemaschine’s to-do list, and the bike’s rear end is now supported by twin aftermarket shocks with progressive springs. On the other hand, its telescopic forks got treated to modern internals for good measure, but even more consideration was given to the powertrain sector. Although the V11 motor had plenty of grunt in stock form, Axel was keen on going the extra mile.
As such, he ported the cylinder heads and fitted larger valves, along with a premium camshaft, electronic ignition hardware, and dual 40 mm (1.6-inch) Dell’Orto carbs. Exhaust gases are expelled into the atmosphere via custom-built pipes, while a fresh oil cooler keeps the engine’s temperature in check.
Moreover, the machine’s clutch, transmission, and driveshaft have all been upgraded during the overhaul. Last but not least, its Le Mans frame got powder-coated black, but the bodywork received a stunning blue finish sourced from Jaguar’s vintage color palette. This caffeinated Guzzi weighs in at just 182 kilograms (401 pounds) dry, and it has a very respectable 95 hp to play with.
