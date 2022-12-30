More Than 200,000 Honda Hybrids Produced in China Will Be Recalled in March 2023

Honda announced later this month that it will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles. The main problem is with brake pedal sensors on some models. The announcement was made by China's State Administration for Market Regulation, with the recall set to begin on March 31, 2023.
Some of them include 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between Oct. 8, 2018, and Sept. 7, 2020, by the Japanese automaker's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. In addition to these another 95,081 units will also need to be recalled, only these are the result of the partnership between Honda and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. More than 95,000 units were manufactured between August 27, 2018, and August 6, 2020.
The reported problem relates to lubricating oil inserted into the brake pedal sensors, which could cause problems with the sensors over time.
In the U.S., many customers who own a Honda Ridgeline have complained that the rearview camera fails immediately after the warranty period ends. In November, Honda decided to start a recall campaign to address the fault. The recall affects 117,445 Honda Ridgelines manufactured between October 29, 2015, and June 1, 2019. The problem would be cables that can break after multiple openings and closings of the tailgate. If the wires break, this could lead to rearview camera failure.
So, starting in mid-January 2023, Honda will contact owners of affected examples and ask them to bring their cars to an authorized service facility where a technician will replace the wiring harness with an upgraded part. One good thing for those who have already fixed their problems on their own would be that a refund is planned.
In early December 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed a new fatal crash caused by a faulty airbag in a Honda car. The U.S. auto safety regulator then urged owners to complete recall repairs.
The NHTSA confirmed that the death of the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord produced in February, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was due to a defective airbag inflator.
Worldwide, there have been more than 30 deaths, of which at least 23 occurred in the U.S. In addition to these, there have been hundreds of injuries in vehicles from various car manufacturers, including Honda, since 2009. They are linked to Takata airbag inflators that can explode. Metal shrapnel from the explosion can be deadly to the person in the car.
Four deaths caused by Takata airbags have been confirmed in 2022. One would be the one reported in Kentucky in February, two of them were in Stellantis vehicles and another death occurred in a Ford.
Honda has confirmed 17 deaths and over 200 injuries in the U.S. All are linked to Takata front driver airbags.
Over the past decade, more than 67 million Takata airbag inflators have been recalled in the United States. Another 100 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide. It is the largest auto safety recall in history.
