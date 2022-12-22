Moonen Yacht Launches Cocoon, a 124-Ft Semi-Custom Yacht With Hydraulic Swim Platform

Dutch luxury superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has just announced the launch of the fourth hull in its Moonen Martinique semi-custom series. The new 124-foot (37.8-meter) yacht, previously known as YN201, has been baptized Cocoon and exceeded the owner’s expectations.
Cocoon has hit the water at the company’s Den Bosch shipyard in the Netherlands, with the build team, crew, and the yacht’s owner present on site. The semi-custom vessel features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, while her beam measures 26 feet (8 meters), with a draft of 6.9 feet (2.1 meters) and a volume of 345 GT.
The owners purchased the yacht in January 2022 and requested a series of major customizations to its design. As such, while the yacht originally measured 119 feet (36 meters) in length, the final build is 5 feet (around 1.5 meters) longer due to an extension to its swim platform.
Cocoon is also the first superyacht in the Martinique series to feature an anthracite gray exterior color scheme and a fully integrated hydraulic swim platform, which were also among the owner’s requests. This special platform allows guests smooth entry into the ocean from the yacht’s stern and is a nice addition if the owners and their guests plan on scuba diving during their sea adventures.
The list of special features also includes an extended sun deck spanning a total of 700 square feet (65 square meters). It is the perfect spot to take in 360-degree views of the ocean and features a spacious lounge, private bar, and grill.
“Cocoon has been a special project for all of us at Moonen Yachts,” the shipyard’s Commercial Director Victor Caminada declared. “It’s so rewarding for us as yacht builders to welcome the owners here and witness their enthusiasm for their yacht. In their reaction, we could see that everyone involved in the project has got her absolutely spot on.”
Dutch designer René van der Velden took care of Cocoon’s exterior design, while naval architecture is signed off by Diana Yacht Design. The owner hired the team at Andreas Martin-Löf Arkitekter design studio to work on the Scandinavian-style custom interiors.
In terms of accommodation, Cocoon can welcome up to 12 guests on board, with a layout including a generous full-beam master cabin, four luxurious guest cabins, and spacious quarters for a crew of seven.
The design of the yacht aims to strike the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor living. What’s more, the yacht has been designed with almost uninterrupted wrap-around windows on both the main and bridge decks that enhance the feeling of space and light and also provide guests with panoramic views of their surroundings.
Cocoon is powered by twin Caterpillar engines that will allow the vessel to reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph/ 30.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (16.7 mph/ 27 kph).
Moonen Yachts is expected to deliver the yacht in 2023 following sea trials on the North Sea.
The owners purchased the yacht in January 2022 and requested a series of major customizations to its design. As such, while the yacht originally measured 119 feet (36 meters) in length, the final build is 5 feet (around 1.5 meters) longer due to an extension to its swim platform.
Cocoon is also the first superyacht in the Martinique series to feature an anthracite gray exterior color scheme and a fully integrated hydraulic swim platform, which were also among the owner’s requests. This special platform allows guests smooth entry into the ocean from the yacht’s stern and is a nice addition if the owners and their guests plan on scuba diving during their sea adventures.
The list of special features also includes an extended sun deck spanning a total of 700 square feet (65 square meters). It is the perfect spot to take in 360-degree views of the ocean and features a spacious lounge, private bar, and grill.
“Cocoon has been a special project for all of us at Moonen Yachts,” the shipyard’s Commercial Director Victor Caminada declared. “It’s so rewarding for us as yacht builders to welcome the owners here and witness their enthusiasm for their yacht. In their reaction, we could see that everyone involved in the project has got her absolutely spot on.”
Dutch designer René van der Velden took care of Cocoon’s exterior design, while naval architecture is signed off by Diana Yacht Design. The owner hired the team at Andreas Martin-Löf Arkitekter design studio to work on the Scandinavian-style custom interiors.
In terms of accommodation, Cocoon can welcome up to 12 guests on board, with a layout including a generous full-beam master cabin, four luxurious guest cabins, and spacious quarters for a crew of seven.
The design of the yacht aims to strike the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor living. What’s more, the yacht has been designed with almost uninterrupted wrap-around windows on both the main and bridge decks that enhance the feeling of space and light and also provide guests with panoramic views of their surroundings.
Cocoon is powered by twin Caterpillar engines that will allow the vessel to reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph/ 30.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (16.7 mph/ 27 kph).
Moonen Yachts is expected to deliver the yacht in 2023 following sea trials on the North Sea.