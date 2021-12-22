Modified V3 Lamborghini Huracan Races a Bugatti Veyron, It's Over Before It Started

If a world of obnoxious Lamborghinis existed, controversial automotive YouTuber Alex Choi would be president. His twin-turbo, unicorn V3 is a beast on asphalt. His contender, James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, changes supercars more than a three-year-old changes diapers. These popular YouTubers go head-to-head with the best in their fleet.
Lamborghini purists would fall sick at the sight of Choi’s V3 unicorn Lamborghini twin-turbo Huracan. But for tuners, this V3 might be the coolest, craziest Lamborghini build in the entire world.
Condon’s looking to challenge this crazy build Lamborghini to a drag race in his 1,001 HP Bugatti. Condon is working with Precision Performance on a 1,400 HP Nissan GT-R, informally known as the ‘BUG KLR’.
“Unfortunately, here in the state of California, we can only find 91 octane. So yes, it's detuned to 850 HP. That said, Alex Choi has like a thousand plus horsepower, so it doesn’t even matter,” Condon said.
Alex Choi pulls up out of nowhere in his controversial V3, ready to hit the tarmac. The Lamborghini is in an iridescent wrap, with an obnoxious wing hanging at the back. His license plate reads, “WHAT STO.”
They line up the cars on the street and hit the gas pedal, warming their engines before they finally see who’s boss. Condon rides with Choi and hands over his keys to his best friend, Luke.
Off the line, the Bugatti takes the lead, but the Lamborghini comes dramatically, throwing flames and popping through the tunnel. They don’t really do a legit drag race from the line at the end of the day. However, they join a group of Lamborghinis, and Alex does a flame show.
Condon’s Bugatti is clearly no match for the V3 Lamborghini, even with a tune. He has a better chance of racing his tuned 1,400 HP GT-R against Alex Choi.
