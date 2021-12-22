Modified V3 Lamborghini Huracan Races a Bugatti Veyron, It's Over Before It Started

More on this:

1 Lambo Huracan Gets Twin-Turbo Upgrade for Drag Racing Glory, Pulls Wheelies Like Few Can

2 Huracan Gets Challenged by a 700-HP GT-R and Cayenne Turbo GT, Doesn't Seem Fazed

3 Bugatti Convoy Storms the Middle East in Spectacular Owners Drive Event

4 Lambo Huracan STO Gets Sound-Hooned on Autobahn, 201 MPH Looks Effortless

5 Shocking BMW M5 E34 Humiliates the Mighty Bugatti Veyron in Must-See Drag Race