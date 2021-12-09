YouTuber's Insane 1,400 HP Nissan GT-R Build Is a Bugatti Killer

Nissan is a household name globally, and for at least one reason - the Nissan GT-R. Let’s face it. It was Paul Walker’s favorite car, and perhaps the only car out of Japan to rightfully own the tagline ‘Supercar Killer.’ But could a 1,400 hp Nissan GT-R earn the tagline Bugatti Killer? James Lucan Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, takes us for a first look of his Nissan GT-R. He claims it’s much more than a Bugatti.
The Nissan GT-R is a popular Japanese performance sports car and grand tourer unveiled in 2007. The car enthusiasts world is mad-crazy for the GT-R, and it did not start in 2007 but 1957, with the legendary Skyline. But it’s the Skyline R32 GT-R that got the world bonkers. Americans wanted this car so bad it led to the ‘Motorex Scandal.’
In his latest post, the popular YouTuber heads to Precision Performance for the first look of his Bugatti Killer Nissan GT-R. In the parking lot, he spots the ‘Widow Maker,’ an R50 that makes a whopping 2,200 wheel horsepower (now that’s a Bugatti killer).
TheStradman allegedly spent about $80,000 modding his new Nissan GT-R to earn the title ‘BUG KLR’. There are still a couple of things left before this GT-R can finally hit the race track. Precision Performance has already hooked it up with a wide-body kit, Vossen wheels, and a motor.
According to the celebrity YouTuber, his Nissan GT-R’s powerplant makes almost 1,700 crank horsepower and 1,400 hp wheel horsepower. According to Brad of Precision Performance, if they turn on the boost on the turbos, the GT-R could do 1,800 hp - but that’s just off-camera speculation.
The GT-R is not ready for the track yet. It’s still sitting on factory suspension, and the team at Precision Performance still needs to drop the motor, transmission and do a tune. Then maybe, it will be ready for pickup.
TheStradman is not making any wild figures. He already owns a Bugatti Veyron that makes 1,001 HP. R.I.P to his Veyron when the 1,400 hp GT-R hits the streets.
