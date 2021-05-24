Modified 1982 Honda CBX1000 Rides to Auction, Houses Aftermarket Goodies

4 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Flies to Auction, Is Currently Up for Grabs at No Reserve

We can probably all agree that Honda’s final iteration of the CBX1000 is one hell of a machine. 31 photos DOHC inline-six behemoth within its frame, packing four valves per cylinder head and a colossal displacement of 1,047cc. When the tachometer hits 9,000 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant delivers as much as 98 hp, while 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of peak torque is fed to a five-speed transmission at approximately 7,500 revs.



The engine’s force travels to the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive, enabling the mechanical samurai to reach a top speed of 127 mph (204 kph). Furthermore, the CBX is fully capable of running the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph).



Without going into any other technical details, it seems reasonable to conclude that



Let’s get to the point; the bike you’re looking at here is a lightly modified 1982 variant of the mighty CBX lineup, and this bad boy is looking for a new home. Looking at it closer, you will find that its rear storage units have been deleted, while the front fairing was removed to make way for an aftermarket headlight and bracket. Speaking of lighting, the factory turn signals were replaced with smaller alternatives to keep things looking neat.



The cockpit wears a pair of repurposed handlebars that hail from a Honda VF750F Interceptor. In the powertrain department, the CBX received a brutal six-into-six exhaust system developed by Powerflow Motorcycle Products, as well as rebuilt carbs and modern air filters. Finally, rear suspension duties are handled by a fresh monoshock from Progressive Suspension.



This respectable machine is auctioned on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and the current bid sits at $12,000. If you'd like to place yours, we'll have you know the bidding period will end on Tuesday afternoon (May 25), so you ought to act swiftly for a chance to get your hands on this mildly modified CBX

