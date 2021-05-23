3 Widebody Honda S2000 Is Out for NSX Blood in Radical Rendering

2 Transaxle from James Dean’s “Cursed” Porsche 550 Spyder Is for Sale

1 Neatly Reconditioned 1995 BMW R100RT Classic Goes Under the Hammer

More on this:

Honda CB750 Nighthawk Flies to Auction, Is Currently Up for Grabs at No Reserve

When you’re thinking about Honda’s two-wheeled developments, the CB750 is probably the first name that comes to mind. 20 photos



Thankfully, there’s absolutely no shortage of such entities on today’s market. For instance, the bike you’re looking at here is a CB750 Nighthawk that hit dealerships back in 2000, and it’s being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The current bid on this thing is $1,350 and you may submit yours until Monday afternoon (May 24), when the auctioning period will end. Furthermore, its five-digit odometer displays just over 17k miles (about 27,000 km).



Now, let’s dive in for a thorough examination of this DOHC inline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of 747cc. This nasty animal is good for up to 74 horses at around 8,500 rpm, while a peak torque output figure of 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) will be achieved at 7,500 spins per minute.



A five-speed gearbox transmits the engine’s force to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 127 mph (205 kph). Additionally, the



Ample stopping power is accomplished thanks to a single hydraulic brake disc and a twin-piston caliper up front, along with a drum setup at the rear. The Japanese beast weighs in at 463 lbs (210 kg) before receiving any fluids. Lastly, its wheelbase measures 59.3 inches (1,506 mm). Over the last few decades, the manufacturer’s lineup saw an abundance of successful iterations, thus solidifying CB750’s reputation as a true UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle). As such, used models from Honda ’s range became hot picks for custom projects, as well as riders who are on a budget.Thankfully, there’s absolutely no shortage of such entities on today’s market. For instance, the bike you’re looking at here is a CB750 Nighthawk that hit dealerships back in 2000, and it’s being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The current bid on this thing is $1,350 and you may submit yours until Monday afternoon (May 24), when the auctioning period will end. Furthermore, its five-digit odometer displays just over 17k miles (about 27,000 km).Now, let’s dive in for a thorough examination of this machine ’s main specs and features. Honda’s 2000 MY Nighthawk is brought to life by an air-cooledinline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of 747cc. This nasty animal is good for up to 74 horses at around 8,500 rpm, while a peak torque output figure of 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) will be achieved at 7,500 spins per minute.A five-speed gearbox transmits the engine’s force to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 127 mph (205 kph). Additionally, the CB750 will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 3.9 seconds. The powertrain components are enveloped in a steel double cradle frame, which rests on 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers on the other end.Ample stopping power is accomplished thanks to a single hydraulic brake disc and a twin-piston caliper up front, along with a drum setup at the rear. The Japanese beast weighs in at 463 lbs (210 kg) before receiving any fluids. Lastly, its wheelbase measures 59.3 inches (1,506 mm).