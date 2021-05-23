Neatly Reconditioned 1995 BMW R100RT Classic Goes Under the Hammer

THeMIS UGV Can Fire Remote Weapons, Save Lives, and Dispose of IEDs

It may have been produced nearly three decades ago, but Motorrad’s tourer still looks as young as ever. 19 photos



A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the engine’s force to a shaft final drive, enabling Motorrad’s tourer to run the quarter-mile distance in 13.8 ticks at 95 mph (153 kph). Additionally, its top speed is generously rated at 126 mph (203 kph), which isn’t too bad for a chunky beast that weighs 505 pounds (229 kg) on an empty stomach! Those of you who seek to purchase a used motorcycle should really take online auctioning sites into consideration. Not only will you find an abundance of well-kept machines on offer, you will also hold a fair chance of stumbling upon some genuine bargains.For instance, the impeccable 1995 BMW R100RT Classic you’re looking at here is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. At this time, the highest bid on this Bavarian is $9,100 and the auctioning period will end on Monday, May 24. The machine received an assortment of fresh goodies under current ownership, such as a state-of-the-art YSS monoshock, modern tires and new fluids.Furthermore, its forks and master cylinder have been thoroughly rebuilt to ensure optimal performance, while the engine was subjected to a full service. As if this wasn’t already exciting enough, the Beemer’s five-digit odometer indicates that it’s only been ridden for around 7k miles (11,000 km).To give you a better idea as to what exactly we’re dealing with here , we’ll be taking a second to point out the bike’s main specs and features. Within its frame, the ‘95 MY R100RT carries an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill, with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.45:1.When the tachometer hits 7,000 spins per minute, this bad boy will be more than happy to deliver as much as 60 hp. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 55 pound-feet (74 Nm) will be generated at approximately 6,000 rpm.A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the engine’s force to a shaft final drive, enabling Motorrad’s tourer to run the quarter-mile distance in 13.8 ticks at 95 mph (153 kph). Additionally, its top speed is generously rated at 126 mph (203 kph), which isn’t too bad for a chunky beast that weighs 505 pounds (229 kg) on an empty stomach!