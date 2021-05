Neatly Reconditioned 1995 BMW R100RT Classic Goes Under the Hammer

Those of you who seek to purchase a used motorcycle should really take online auctioning sites into consideration. Not only will you find an abundance of well-kept machines on offer, you will also hold a fair chance of stumbling upon some genuine bargains.For instance, the impeccable 1995 BMW R100RT Classic you’re looking at here is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. At this time, the highest bid on this Bavarian is $9,100 and the auctioning period will end on Monday, May 24. The machine received an assortment of fresh goodies under current ownership, such as a state-of-the-art YSS monoshock, modern tires and new fluids.Furthermore, its forks and master cylinder have been thoroughly rebuilt to ensure optimal performance, while the engine was subjected to a full service. As if this wasn’t already exciting enough, the Beemer’s five-digit odometer indicates that it’s only been ridden for around 7k miles (11,000 km).To give you a better idea as to what exactly we’re dealing with here , we’ll be taking a second to point out the bike’s main specs and features. Within its frame, the ‘95 MY R100RT carries an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill, with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.45:1.When the tachometer hits 7,000 spins per minute, this bad boy will be more than happy to deliver as much as 60 hp. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 55 pound-feet (74 Nm) will be generated at approximately 6,000 rpm.A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the engine’s force to a shaft final drive, enabling Motorrad’s tourer to run the quarter-mile distance in 13.8 ticks at 95 mph (153 kph). Additionally, its top speed is generously rated at 126 mph (203 kph), which isn’t too bad for a chunky beast that weighs 505 pounds (229 kg) on an empty stomach!