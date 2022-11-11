Modestly Driven 1991 Ferrari F40 in Rosso Ferrari Is Looking for a New Owner

Launched in 1987, the predecessor of the 288 GTO was the last Ferrari personally approved by the founder of the Maranello brand, Enzo Ferrari. Now, a “modestly driven” F40 with matching numbers-body, chassis, engine, and gearbox, is looking for a new owner.
The iconic Ferrari F40 was created to mark the Maranello brand's 40th anniversary. Built between 1987 and 1992, it was the most expensive model they had sold up until that point. It was initially earmarked for a production of only 400 units, but it ended up with 1,315 of them.
The model in question, chassis number 89385, is a 1991 model year. Designed by Pinin Farina, it left the factory in May 1991. It was spec’d specifically for the European market, equipped with wind-up windows, finished in Rosso Ferrari paint with a Stoffa Vigogna upholstery.
It also comes with a bit of a celebrity history, because, as confirmed by a warranty card on file, the supercar's first owner was Roberto "Pupo" Moreno, a Brazilian racing driver. But he didn't keep it for too long and after 18 months, the F40 was up for sale, ending up with an enthusiast in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, before being restored for a long period at a local garage.
The Ferrari F40 made its presence known again at the Ferrari Racing Days at the Hockenheimring, with Matthias Weiland at the wheel. In March 2011, Weiland displayed the car at the Techno Classica in Essen, before finding itself in the hands of a new owner.
The current owner took great care of it, taking it for servicing at Modena Cars SA in Geneva, Switzerland, where both left and right fuel tanks were replaced, the fuel lines were refreshed, plus other work to ensure that the supercar runs smoothly. It all had a cost of 116,500 CHF (approximately $121,300 at today's exchange rate).
The supercar maintains its matching-numbers body, chassis, engine, and gearbox, and comes with only 5,841 mi (9,400 km) on the clock.
Powered by a new 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with IHI turbochargers and Behr intercoolers, the power unit delivered 472 horsepower (478 ps) and a maximum torque of 426 lb-ft (577 Nm). Thanks to these figures, the F40 could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 201 mph (324 kph).
RM Sotheby's, which has the listing, expects this Ferrari F40 to fetch between $2,300,000 and $2,600,000 at the inaugural Motorworld Classic Car Auction in Munich, Germany on November 26th, 2022.
