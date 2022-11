Rare Chance to Own a Two-Tone Matching Numbers '59 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Pininfarina

A first-series model of @Ferrari’s legendary V-12-powered grand tourer is up for grabs in Munich. https://t.co/JAMRcCCKCA pic.twitter.com/Gwja47Q1ua — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) November 9, 2022

Debuting at the 1958 Paris Auto Show, the 250 GT Coupe was subtly Enzo Ferrari's way of funding his motorsports ambitions. In a broader lens, the Italian automaker intended to get into the automotive mass market.As the brand exists today, the first-series 250 GT Coupe was meticulously designed for a civilized owner, offering the same race-inspired formula combined with a cultured experience behind the wheel.This unit, chassis 1383 GT, currently on auction at RM Sotheby's, left Pinin Farina 's workshop on 2 April 1959. It was completed in a fantastic two-tone color combination, and above, Grigio Fumo for the roof.All 250 GT Coupes are unique. Only 353 were made between 1958 and 1960. If anything, they were the best-selling model of that season. But this unit is an exception. It's a 1-of-37 unit body painted by Grigio Argento, with only 95,982 miles (154,468 kilometers) on the odometer.Behind the panels, this V-12 coach-built coupe's cabin is lined with Rosso carpet flooring. The seats have a combination of Rosso leather and vinyl.Completed in July 1959, this ultra-rare 250 GT Coupe was picked up by renowned hill-climb champion Willy-Peter Daetwyler. He spent most of his time between Los Angeles, Monaco, and Zurich. As a result, it was registered with a Swiss license and has been spotted in Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry in France, and Los Angeles, where it was offered (unsold) to a Monterey auction in August 1989.It has made several appearances since, the first as a fresh restoration in the Ferrari Market Letter in 1991, later in 2013, in the custodianship of a German owner in Dettelbach.As it sits, it still retains its 1383 GT matching numbers, finished in Argento, with a contrasting Tetto Nero roof and Rosso leather and vinyl mix on the interior. In December 2014, the time capsule was certified by Ferrari Classiche.On 26 November, a lucky owner will get the chance to own this ultra-rare, classic, 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Coupe with an exciting history. This illustrious heritage is expected to fetch between $500,000 to $600,000 (current bid) or the equivalent in Swiss Francs, Euros, or Pounds. But it might just exceed expectations.