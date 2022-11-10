Rare Chance to Own a Two-Tone Matching Numbers '59 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Pininfarina

Ever since its inception, Ferrari has been known for one thing – speed. With 75 years in motorsports, the prancing horse is the truest definition of spirited automotive competition. The 250 GT Pinin Farina Coupe of 1958 goes down in the hall of fame as the first series production Ferrari.
Debuting at the 1958 Paris Auto Show, the 250 GT Coupe was subtly Enzo Ferrari's way of funding his motorsports ambitions. In a broader lens, the Italian automaker intended to get into the automotive mass market.
As the brand exists today, the first-series 250 GT Coupe was meticulously designed for a civilized owner, offering the same race-inspired formula combined with a cultured experience behind the wheel.
This unit, chassis 1383 GT, currently on auction at RM Sotheby's, left Pinin Farina's workshop on 2 April 1959. It was completed in a fantastic two-tone color combination, and above, Grigio Fumo for the roof.
All 250 GT Coupes are unique. Only 353 were made between 1958 and 1960. If anything, they were the best-selling model of that season. But this unit is an exception. It's a 1-of-37 unit body painted by Grigio Argento, with only 95,982 miles (154,468 kilometers) on the odometer.
Behind the panels, this V-12 coach-built coupe's cabin is lined with Rosso carpet flooring. The seats have a combination of Rosso leather and vinyl.
Completed in July 1959, this ultra-rare 250 GT Coupe was picked up by renowned hill-climb champion Willy-Peter Daetwyler. He spent most of his time between Los Angeles, Monaco, and Zurich. As a result, it was registered with a Swiss license and has been spotted in Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry in France, and Los Angeles, where it was offered (unsold) to a Monterey auction in August 1989.
It has made several appearances since, the first as a fresh restoration in the Ferrari Market Letter in 1991, later in 2013, in the custodianship of a German owner in Dettelbach.
As it sits, it still retains its 1383 GT matching numbers, finished in Argento, with a contrasting Tetto Nero roof and Rosso leather and vinyl mix on the interior. In December 2014, the time capsule was certified by Ferrari Classiche.
On 26 November, a lucky owner will get the chance to own this ultra-rare, classic, 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Coupe with an exciting history. This illustrious heritage is expected to fetch between $500,000 to $600,000 (current bid) or the equivalent in Swiss Francs, Euros, or Pounds. But it might just exceed expectations.
