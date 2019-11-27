Modernized E39 BMW M5 Looks Like a Baby 2020 M5, Has New Wheels

autoevolution

There's a little online trend currently keeping car lovers busy, and it has to do with motoring icons getting modernized by means of all sorts of renderings. And the time has come for the E39 incarnation of the BMW M5 to receive such treatment.
The reasons why the late 90s-early-2000s M5 has become a cult car range from the fact that it was the last model to be powered by a N/A V8, to its appearance, which many aficionados believe turned the car into the most beautiful model in the history of the badge (that title certainly doesn't go to its V10-animated successor).

So it would be only natural for purists to be infuriated by the sheer thought of such a "facelift". However, this is mere pixel play, so it's not like somebody will take this rendering and turn it into an actual build. Besides, the image we have here is more of a butt lift.

To be more precise, the posterior of the E39 BMW M5 was gifted with multiple elements from the current model. And while most of the F90 bits are found adorning the rear end of the car, the side has also been touched - you'll be able to play a bit of a spot the difference game thanks to the Instagram post below, which places the digitally touched model next to the original.

Now, if this story sounds familiar, it could be thanks to another E39-gone-modern rendering we checked out earlier this month (I told you this is a trend nowadays). However, while the rendering below comes from a label called J.B. Cars, the one we discussed in the past was the work of The Sketch Artist. And, more importantly, that said rendering targeted the face of the super-sedan, while appearing to do a much better job than the one we have here.

