The BMW i3 REx “Has No Future”

BMW caused a few waves in 2013 with the start of production of the i3 , a high-roof hatchback combining CFRP and aluminum in its construction with two levels of electrification. On the other hand, it was obvious from the get-go the range-extended model is a bit of a compromise when compared to a plug-in hybrid. 34 photos



As for the biggest offender to the appeal of the



“It has no future,” said Jan Freimann about the i3 REx. Speaking to



The constant progress of battery-cell energy density is one of the reasons the i3 REx has to go, and lest we forget, there are more charging stations in the United States and Europe than ever before. Even more telling is the EPA-rated range of the i3 with the 42.2- kWh battery as opposed to the original i3 REx from 2014. At 153 miles as opposed to 150, there’s no denying that BEV is the way forward for the Munich-based company.



EV technology has a few more surprises in store for the future, starting with the supercapacitor in the Lamborghini Sián. Described as three times more powerful than a lithium-ion battery of the same weight, the supercapacitor also happens to be extremely efficient because it can be charged and discharged symmetrically.



