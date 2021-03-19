Modern Plymouth Cuda Drag Races Twin-Supercharged Dodge Challenger in Hot Render

Imagine a scenario where you could have the best of the classic and modern muscle car worlds; how would it look? Well, the rendering we have here brings us a glimpse into such a realm, all with the help of a virtual drag race that keeps things in the Mopar family.
The visual stunt sees a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and a modern incarnation of Plymouth Cuda AAR get together at the drag strip, although just one of the images in the Instagram post below showcases this, as the rest are focused on the Dodge alone.
The mere idea of mixing the brand and model diversity enthusiasts could enjoy back in the 1960s and 1970s with the overly potent factory hardware the segment gets nowadays, such as superchargers straight from the showroom, is enough to get an aficionado's heart racing.
Nevertheless, this pixel shenanigan dials things up a notch. For one, as mentioned above, this isn't the All-American Racers Cuda from five decades ago, but a revival based on the contemporary Challenger. Oh, and while the original was animated by a 340ci (5,572cc) V8, this creation sports a blower.
In fact, we've discussed the machine in detail here, as Abimelec Arellano, the artist responsible for the work, has created a quick animation to showcase the slab of America.
And if the "twin-supercharged" part of the title above is of interest to you, perhaps this brief animation, which we discussed earlier this month, can cater to your needs. The said pixel master, who is a muscle addict, was inspired by Californian customizer Rob Reisner's Bathtub Buggy and doubled the number of blowers on the Hellcat Redeye.
Sure, there are simpler and more muscle-efficient builds out there, but the sheer badassery of these two proposals means we'd love to see some eccentric shop bringing them to social media in the metal.
