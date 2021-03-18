Tuned BMW M3 F80 Destroys Two Widebody Charger Hellcats Under Cover of Darkness

It’s one thing to beat one car, but two of the same kind and on the same night? That’s got to sting. Thankfully the pitch-black conditions helped mask the shame felt by two different Dodge Charger Hellcat models at the hands of a tuned F80 BMW M3.
The victims were both Hellcat Widebody variants, without any modifications—though technically, they are different from non-widebody Hellcats in a number of ways. They have wider fenders, different alloys, re-tuned suspension, a new electrically assisted steering system, and the same launch control system you’d find in a Challenger Demon.
However, in terms of raw muscle, nothing’s been done to their 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engines, which produce 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. On paper, these are some of the fastest production sedans ever made, although Dodge has since come out with the Redeye, which boasts the same engine but with more power—797 hp (808 PS) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque—plus a track-tuned suspension and an improved eight-speed automatic transmission.
The problem with the Charger Hellcat Widebody is that it weighs almost as much as a mid-size SUV, at around 2 tons (4,500 lbs). Meanwhile, the F80 BMW M3 tips the scales at just a little over 3,500 lbs (1,590 kg). To be fair, the Bimmer is a lot less powerful, with its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six unit producing 425 hp (431 PS) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque unaided.
Of course, this particular car puts down even more, thanks to its downpipe E93 setup, but we don’t have an exact figure.
So, what happens in the clip? The M3 channeled Vin Diesel’s super-powered character from Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, and absolutely destroyed its opponents under cover of darkness. While the video quality isn’t great, you’ll still be able to see exactly who won and by how much.
