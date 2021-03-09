Modern Plymouth AAR Cuda Shakes Supercharged Muscle in Nostalgic Rendering

5 Dodge Charger "Daytona Darling" Is the Mopar Revival We Need

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel has prepared a piece of animation that will assist with the quest mentioned above. We're dealing with a short video that portrays a modern-day AAR Cuda, with the virtual contraption based on the contemporary Challenger.Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales might be familiar with this creation since we first discussed it in December last year—there's a dedicated tag for the said stories below.Nevertheless, the big coupe has now been gifted with the kind of power it never got from the factory. You see, the original All American Racer and Trans Am, which were fielded in the Sports Car Club of America's Trans American Sedan Championship, were animated by a de-stroked 340ci (5,572cc) V8. As for their road-going incarnations, those introduced the 340 Six Pack by featuring triple two-barrel carburetors.And while the modern Challenger can be had with a blower from the factory, this imaginary Plymouth brings the best of both worlds, fitting the 426 HEMI introduced back in 1964 with a supercharger.The artist modeled the engine himself, and while we've already enjoyed a static presentation, with the motor animating a classic Challenger , the time has come to see this in action.However, the aficionado might've gotten a bit carried away, as the V8 shakes like it wants to break loose from its Cuda recipient. And here's the explanation: "I know the engine shake is a bit radical, but, well, that what its feels like, isn't it?"Regardless, the AAR Cuda is dressed in Plum Crazy, a classic shade that has been brought back to life in the contemporary era, sharing the studio with certain shades that never made it to production, such as the secret Michigan Salt we covered yesterday.That Chevy C10 gasser in the background? The drag strip animal comes as a bonus.