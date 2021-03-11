Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Muscle Mountain" Flexes Twin Superchargers in Render

Under its new Stellantis umbrella (FCA-PSA merger), Dodge has a difficult mission these days. The automaker needs to take the modern muscle car culture it has helped build over the past fifteen years into the future, with ever-stricter emission standards calling for electrification. And, as the carmaker deals with that challenge, Mopar fanatics do their best to keep the current golden age of muscle alive, with digital artists being one of the dominant forces here.
For now, we'll focus on the latest work of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a 25-year old digital master who brings his contribution to the said genre while being some 10,000 miles/16,000 km away from Detroit, as the artist is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The aficionado came up with a proposal that's mostly based on stock Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye hardware, and it all sounds simple: add a second blower to the equation.
The resulting setup involves a pair of 2.7-liter screw-type superchargers mounted in the shape of a "V", which led to us coming up with the nickname in the title.
It looks like the Redeye was selected for multiple reasons, from the fact that the said factory blower is larger than that of the "standard" Hellcat to its twin snorkel hood, which is protruded by the fresh hardware in spectacular fashion.
Sure, such an eye-catching setup is possible, but we have to keep in mind that the mechanical losses of the twin superchargers would be considerable, and we can say the same about the costs involved. Then again, such a setup has been attempted in the real world. In fact, as Timothy explains in the Instagram post below, he sought inspiration in a build dating back to 1968—by the way, that was a year before Dodge introduced the original Challenger.
We're talking about the Bathtub Buggy, which was built by Californian customizer Rob Reisner and promoted by collector and builder George Barris. The creation once again entered the spotlights last year when it received a full restoration via the Discovery Channel's Car Kings show.
One of the members of the said show, customization specialist Dave Shuten, is extremely active on Instagram and even shared one of Timothy's previous creations recently, as you can see in this post. We guess this is one of the ways in which the community stays together nowadays.
Now, the twin-supercharged Hellcat Redeye is portrayed in the short animation below. The vehicle appears to line up for a quarter-mile run at the drag strip, so its custom wheels and tires, beadlock rear units and all, only came natural.
And with the artist telling us a series of images showcasing the boost monster in detail is coming, we're looking forward to feasting our eyes on the fresh work.
