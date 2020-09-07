Modern Citroen DS Is the Electric Flagship We Need

It was 2009 when Citroen announced the introduction of the DS premium sub-brand. And while the company is still working to improve the sub-marque, one of the most important points it must cover involves strengthening the image of the brand in a way that doesn't allow it to be perceived as a label that rebodies Citroen and Peugeot models while adding upmarket interiors. So, how about reviving the original Citroen DS as an EV, just like the vehicle portrayed in this rendering does?
The electric revolution taking place across the world means an approach like this could act as a fresh start for DS. Besides, in the wake of the recent PSA-FCA merger, which has led to a company named Stellantis, ensuring the success of premium labels is an important matter. However, this "umbrella" means that the technical assets are certainly there - keep in mind that the original Citroen DS, which was built between 1955 and 1975, owed an important part of its success to the technical innovations it delivered, from the hydro-pneumatic suspension (think: supreme ride comfort and being able to change a tire without a jack) and the swiveling headlights.
The mission of bringing back the iconic model certainly isn't without its challenges, especially since it's no secret that customers aren't familiar with perceiving French vehicles as expensive models. As such, DS, which operates on the European and Chinese markets, needs to establish a long-term strategy.
Sure, one could argue that, since this digital proposal (more on the rendering soon) follows the sedan pathway of the original, an SUV could be a better fit for the current expectations of the market. But establishing a name for a French luxury marque like DS with the help of an SUV might end up confusing consumers.
Returning to this virtual proposal, it comes from young South Korean designer Sang Won Lee, whose resume includes internships at Hyundai America, Tesla and Volvo Cars, among others.
The penning master captured not just the silhouette of the original, but also its details, such as the high-mounted taillights, the iconic headlights or the chrome strip adorning the front end.
Perhaps the widebody look of the posterior will split opinions, but it's only natural to explore various possibilities when dreaming up such a project.
The artist has gone as far as placing his electric DS revival (the Pallas part of the nameplate seen in the Instagram posts below borrows its name from the luxury upgrade Citroen released in 1965) in environments suggesting this could be a real project. And, as mentioned above, perhaps it should be.
