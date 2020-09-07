Modern Citroen DS Is the Electric Flagship We Need

View this post on Instagram

Citroen DS Pallas homage project. Stay tuned, theres more! If got extra time, check out full content on my website, link in profile. :D . . . #autoconcept #autodesign #cardesign #automotivedesigner #autosketch #carsketches #3dmodel #blender3d #blenderrender #conceptcar #citroen #citroendesign #citroends #citroendspallas #transportationdesign #cardesigndaily #cardesignworld #conceptdesign #industrialdesign #automotivedesign

A post shared by SangWonLee (@sangtheowl) on Sep 6, 2020 at 1:47am PDT