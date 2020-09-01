The Elyon Superyacht Concept Is a Calm Wave Frozen in Time

At times, concept art can serve a very simple function, that of answering one of the most basic and frequently asked questions: “what if?”
So what if someone tried to transpose a calm wave into naval design?
The answer comes from a superyacht concept from a couple of years ago, from yacht architects and designers Expleo Design: Elyon. Elyon is a wave frozen in time and transposed into naval design, so that it’s now pretty much a pleasure cruise. It would place high emphasis on the beauty of shapes and being self-sufficient in terms of delivering all types of entertainment, so that guests may never want to leave again.
Sure, it’s not as inspiring and admirable study as Wind Motion, the sailing trimaran we discussed in a separate coverstory, which aimed to save the planet by using only wind power as sole propulsion. It is a less selfless concept, one that aims to immortalize the beauty of a calm wave, while catering to the senses of its rich owner and a large party of guests.
Expleo Design says their motto is always “aim for the highest,” while the drive for this particular concept was “greatness.” Taking cues from a calm wave and its ephemeral beauty, the designers came up with this sleek and delicate 100-meter (360-foot) concept.
The Elyon would be a massive built, should it ever find the enthusiast willing to pay for it. It would feature a total of six decks and, spread across it, the kind of luxury amenities that would provide constant entertainment for the up to 30 guests. With a dramatically sloped reverse bow, a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, Elyon could travel at speeds of up to 18 knots. It’s not exactly earth-shattering by today’s standards, but it’s decent considering the size of the thing.
On board would be a wide variety of entertainment options, like no less than three pools (two outside and one indoors) and a jacuzzi for good measure, a games room and a casino, wellness and spa areas, and a helipad to allow temporary guests to join in on the fun. Under the helipad would be a party-dedicated space that could be used as a club. Scattered throughout would be various lounge and sun-bathing areas, for those guests who don’t care for water sports.
Even as a concept on (virtual) paper, the Elyon is a strange sum of apparently opposing notions. On one hand, you have a love of nature and the desire to blur the boundaries between vessel and the sea through blended decks and open spaces. On the other, you have a stated goal of delivering the most entertaining and entertainment-ready floating citadel.
Taking in the beauty of the sea seems impossible against the noisy background of a pool party, but billionaires (and yacht designers) must have their brains wired differently.
