autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 
Take an idea and run with it and you might have the most impressive results. This seems to have been the case here, with IntimiSEA, a superyacht designed with a focus on fun and entertainment.

IntimiSEA by Expleo Design Is the Superyacht Where the Party Never Ends

25 Aug 2020, 14:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Coverstory
The IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainmentThe IntimiSEA superyacht concept is designed around fun and entertainment
Assuming you have the money to buy yourself a superyacht (or even a smaller vessel, like a catamaran or even a speedboat) or are rich enough to be friends with people who own one, you’re probably well versed already in this “having fun” thing. Heck, even a cruise on one of those humongous cruise ships is bound to deliver lots of fun and entertainment, if your budget allows it.

This superyacht concept takes all that and, with it, one’s generalized idea of what having fun means and tosses it to the garbage, proposing a new take on what “fun” at sea could look like. IntimiSEA is a concept from the team at Expleo Design and, while it was first introduced to the world in 2017, it remains to this day one of the most outstanding concepts in the yachting industry.

IntimiSEA is luxury at its most decadent, without being very “in your face” about it. Visually speaking, it’s a striking one: with sharp angles and gorgeous curves, decked in the purest and whitest of whites, it stands out as a futuristic vision of the billionaire lifestyle. It is elegant and opulent at the same time, sleek and delicate, and completely shameless.

“As the mission of the design studio is to innovate in shape and approach of everyday products by creating new ideas and visions of products, IntimiSEA was designed in the same manner,” the designers say. “We started from the use of the yacht and imagine that people want to have fun on it… a lot of fun.”

The result is a superyacht where an entire deck is dedicated to fun and entertainment. The owner gets his own deck with a master suite, but the highlight is definitely the common area, where the party never ends. There, you can find a pool with no less than four slides, so that you can drop down into the pool from the deck above without ever needing to bother about taking the stairs, several sundeck and lounge areas, dining area and bars.

Also here but not represented in the renders in the gallery above would be a generously sized movie theater for 45 people (what’s an adventure at sea if you can’t Netflix & chill?!) and an actual amphitheater. The latter would virtually allow the owner to host large private parties and even concerts or other types of events while at bay. The fun and entertainment area also includes a wellness center and a fully-equipped gym.

For practical reasons, there’s a foredeck helipad for guests to drop in and out whenever they need, and probably plenty of water toys hidden in the tender garage. The designers make no mention of these, but seeing how this is a vessel you’re meant to have fun on, it’s impossible it could do without.

Accommodation is for 12 guests including the owner, and a crew of 24 plus captain. You can’t be having all these parties and ragers on board and not have enough staff to see to every guests’ whims and needs.

The 100-meter (328-foot) IntimiSEA would have a cruising speeds of 16 knots. Unfortunately, the designers never released more specifications for it, least of all a mention of possible range or top speed, or whether it would use electric or diesel propulsion.

Considering some years have passed since the introduction of the concept and no enthusiast slash potential client showed up to commission it, it’s likely IntimiSEA will live for ever on paper, as a concept only. Then again, developments in the yachting industry tend to take place at a much slower pace than anywhere else, so maybe there’s still time for a billionaire to show up and make this gorgeous yacht real – and turn it into his or her awesome playground.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
Expleo Design IntimiSEA concept yacht luxury yacht superyacht luxury
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day