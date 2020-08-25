IntimiSEA by Expleo Design Is the Superyacht Where the Party Never Ends

Assuming you have the money to buy yourself a superyacht (or even a smaller vessel, like a catamaran or even a speedboat) or are rich enough to be friends with people who own one, you’re probably well versed already in this “having fun” thing. Heck, even a cruise on one of those humongous cruise ships is bound to deliver lots of fun and entertainment, if your budget allows it.
This superyacht concept takes all that and, with it, one’s generalized idea of what having fun means and tosses it to the garbage, proposing a new take on what “fun” at sea could look like. IntimiSEA is a concept from the team at Expleo Design and, while it was first introduced to the world in 2017, it remains to this day one of the most outstanding concepts in the yachting industry.
“As the mission of the design studio is to innovate in shape and approach of everyday products by creating new ideas and visions of products, IntimiSEA was designed in the same manner,” the designers say. “We started from the use of the yacht and imagine that people want to have fun on it… a lot of fun.”
Also here but not represented in the renders in the gallery above would be a generously sized movie theater for 45 people (what’s an adventure at sea if you can’t Netflix & chill?!) and an actual amphitheater. The latter would virtually allow the owner to host large private parties and even concerts or other types of events while at bay. The fun and entertainment area also includes a wellness center and a fully-equipped gym.
For practical reasons, there’s a foredeck helipad for guests to drop in and out whenever they need, and probably plenty of water toys hidden in the tender garage. The designers make no mention of these, but seeing how this is a vessel you’re meant to have fun on, it’s impossible it could do without.
The 100-meter (328-foot) IntimiSEA would have a cruising speeds of 16 knots. Unfortunately, the designers never released more specifications for it, least of all a mention of possible range or top speed, or whether it would use electric or diesel propulsion.
Considering some years have passed since the introduction of the concept and no enthusiast slash potential client showed up to commission it, it’s likely IntimiSEA will live for ever on paper, as a concept only. Then again, developments in the yachting industry tend to take place at a much slower pace than anywhere else, so maybe there’s still time for a billionaire to show up and make this gorgeous yacht real – and turn it into his or her awesome playground.
