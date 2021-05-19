Modern Chevrolet El Camino Is a Rebel Camaro Cousin in Quick Rendering

With sales falling behind those of its Detroit rivals and the push for lower emissions only growing, the fate of the Chevrolet Camaro is hanging in the air. And, until GM makes the future of the iconic badge clear, perhaps we can dream of a better world where the muscle car would receive a truck version in the form of a modern El Camino.
The quick rendering we have here uses the Chevelle-related third iteration of the passenger car-based pickup as inspiration. Not least thanks to its generous list of overly muscular motors, this 1968-1972 model arguably makes for the most loved generation, even though the Gen V El Camino from the namesake Breaking Bad sequel released in 2019 would have you believe otherwise.
However, we need to look no further than the Gen V Camaro to find truck derivatives, and we're obviously talking about the Holden Commodore that shared its GM Zeta platform with the muscle car. Alas, the mighty Utes went down as their maker went the way of the dodo, thus ending the coupe utility bloodline the Aussies introduced back in 1934. While the idea of fitting a passenger vehicle with a bed was born in 1920s America, those early offerings came in roadster form, so Australia was the first to deliver one with a fixed roof.
Digital label tuningcar_ps, which is responsible for adding a tray to the sixth-gen Camaro, does swift edits using a smartphone, and the work gets the message across. The transformation is highlighted in the video below, and one of the most important steps involves elongating the rear overhang.
These trucks were never about the payload, with the original El Camino, which landed for the 1969 model year, initially outselling the 1957-launched Ford Ranchero thanks to its added badassery rather than its practical side. Even so, adding a bit of real estate at the back was needed to gift the Camaro with decent hauling abilities and keep the pickup truck proportions in check.
To be honest, we're lusting for such a conversion right now, even though the only way to get it would involve a trip down the aftermarket route.
However, we need to look no further than the Gen V Camaro to find truck derivatives, and we're obviously talking about the Holden Commodore that shared its GM Zeta platform with the muscle car. Alas, the mighty Utes went down as their maker went the way of the dodo, thus ending the coupe utility bloodline the Aussies introduced back in 1934. While the idea of fitting a passenger vehicle with a bed was born in 1920s America, those early offerings came in roadster form, so Australia was the first to deliver one with a fixed roof.
Digital label tuningcar_ps, which is responsible for adding a tray to the sixth-gen Camaro, does swift edits using a smartphone, and the work gets the message across. The transformation is highlighted in the video below, and one of the most important steps involves elongating the rear overhang.
These trucks were never about the payload, with the original El Camino, which landed for the 1969 model year, initially outselling the 1957-launched Ford Ranchero thanks to its added badassery rather than its practical side. Even so, adding a bit of real estate at the back was needed to gift the Camaro with decent hauling abilities and keep the pickup truck proportions in check.
To be honest, we're lusting for such a conversion right now, even though the only way to get it would involve a trip down the aftermarket route.