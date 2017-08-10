autoevolution

Model X Australian Commercial Shows It's a Good Thing Tesla Doesn't Advertise

10 Aug 2017, 11:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's a well-known fact that Tesla doesn't believe in spending lots of money on traditional advertising (TV spots, magazine and newspaper prints, that kind of XXth century stuff), so it skips it altogether.
7 photos
Tesla Model STesla Model STesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model X
Instead, it relies on word of mouth, free press articles (such as this one), its referral program, and, we can only assume, blind luck to sell its cars. So far, the system proved to be successful since, as far as we know, there are no stocks of unwanted new Teslas, but a rather huge waiting list.

However, the company does occasionally release short, testimonial videos of people who bought a Tesla and are super happy about it. They don't make it on TV or any other type of paid media, but they are as close as you can get to a Tesla commercial.

The latest one shows us Helena, an Australian mother of three who used to own an Audi Q5. After a week with the Model X, she was convinced to trade her old car in for one of Tesla's electric SUVs and never look back. The clip down below explains her reasoning.

For one thing, she claims that the first thing she looks for in a family car is safety. We get that Tesla likes to brag about the Model X's excellent safety ratings, but doubt it's the first criteria. Or, at least, the only one. The safest vehicle out there is useless as a family car if it can't fit the entire family, so roominess should be the sine qua non requirement.

Helena then goes on about how easy to handle and easy to drive the X was, a sensation that was probably enhanced by the vehicle's virtually complete silent running, no doubt. She then says that a "five-hour drive felt like about 45 minutes." Wait, what?

Unless Helena found a wormhole somewhere on her way to Mt. Hotham, that's absolutely ridiculous. Yes, the quietness inside an EV can be very calming, making long journeys more enjoyable, but that was a crass exaggeration if we ever saw one. Had she laughed a little while saying it, we'd know that she was joking, but since she didn't, we now suspect she has issues approximating time instead.

Relying on other people to praise your cars instead of doing it yourself through classic advertising is probably a smart strategy of Tesla, but the public isn't stupid. It sees this clip and can easily tell it's got "corporate" written all over. And, as Tesla told them so many times, they don't trust "corporate."

Tesla Model X Tesla Motors tesla inc Model X Tesla commercial commercial advertisement
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show