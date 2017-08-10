autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 Prototype Reveals New Angular Design Front Air Intakes

10 Aug 2017, 11:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW has just taken the striptease that is the camouflage job covering the 2019 X5 to the next level. To be more precise, the latest spyshots of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) now allow us to check out the front apron.
10 photos
2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied2019 BMW X5 Spied
For one thing, you can notice the new air intakes, which use angular styling cues to deliver a sophisticated appearance. Factor in the more generous kidney grilles and you end up with a design that will definitely set the newcomer apart from the current X5.

Truth be told, such a noticeable generation gap is required and that's because the outgoing model, which came around in 2014, is based on the platform of its predecessor, a car born back in 2007.

Underneath the 2019 X5, we'll find the SUV-ified version of the CLAR architecture that debuted on the 2016 7 Series. The fourth incarnation of the X5 will bring a boost in terms of cabin space, mostly thanks to superior packaging.

Among the important powertrain changes, we'll list the dismissal of the xDrive35i models, which will be replaced by xDrive40i vehicles. The change means the B58 inline-six will take over. Compared to the N55, the output will see a slight bump, while the efficiency and emissions will be lowered.

Oh, and the US customer should also expect to see the xDrive35d models getting a new label, namely xDrive40d.

At the top of the range, we'll obviously find the X5 M, which we recently spied for the first time. The engine compartment of the super-SUV will accommodate the yet-unrevealed new incarnation of the automaker's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.

The motor, which will also animate the 2018 BMW M5 and the M8, is set to deliver at least 600 horses, while the rear bias of the xDrive all-paw hardware means that the handling of the SAV should match the might of its sprinting.
2019 bmw x5 bmw x5 BMW SUV SAV crossover spyshots
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business