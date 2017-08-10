Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 Prototype Reveals New Angular Design Front Air Intakes

BMW has just taken the striptease that is the camouflage job covering the 2019 X5 to the next level. To be more precise, the latest spyshots of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) now allow us to check out the front apron.

Truth be told, such a noticeable generation gap is required and that's because the outgoing model, which came around in 2014, is based on the platform of its predecessor, a car born back in 2007.



Underneath the 2019 X5, we'll find the SUV -ified version of the CLAR architecture that debuted on the



Among the important powertrain changes, we'll list the dismissal of the xDrive35i models, which will be replaced by xDrive40i vehicles. The change means the B58 inline-six will take over. Compared to the N55, the output will see a slight bump, while the efficiency and emissions will be lowered.



Oh, and the US customer should also expect to see the xDrive35d models getting a new label, namely xDrive40d.



At the top of the range, we'll obviously find the X5 M, which we recently



