Tesla Model 3 Long Range Specifications Detailed By EPA Certification Document

As you may already know, the only Model 3 in production today is the Long Range. Capable of traveling 310 miles on a full charge, the most capable of rear-wheel-drive Model 3 variants wasn’t detailed by Tesla. On the flip side, things like battery capacity, and output have been made official by a document filed with the EPA prior to the electric sedan’s launch.
Uncovered by InsideEVs, the documentation that you can analyze in PDF form at the end of this story claims the Model 3 Long Range is equipped with a 230 Ah lithium-ion battery with a nominal voltage of 350V. Converting the figures into kilowatt-hours, the capacity of the battery works out to 80.5 kWh.

“Wait, didn’t Elon Musk say something about the platform limiting battery capacity to 75 kWh?” The head honcho of Tesla did say so, but the EPA doesn’t lie. Something else worth noting about the Model 3 Long Range is the permanent magnet electric motor, which is internally referred to as “L13” and develops 258 horsepower. Even more interestingly, a line in the certification paper suggests the battery pack has a useful life of 150,000 miles.

Last, but certainly not least, the EPA highlights the curb weight of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range. Without further beating around the bush, the electrified sedan tips the scales at 3,837 pounds (1,740 kilograms). The Model S, by comparison, is heavier (4,647.3 lbs; 2,108 kg) based on Tesla’s figures.

After the Long Range, the regular battery will go into production by year’s end, expected to have a capacity of no more than 55 kWh. In 2018, the Model 3 will gain the ever-popular Dual Motor powertrain and the obligatory Performance derivative, which will push the retail price of Tesla’s cheapest electric vehicle to entry-level Model S territory. As a brief refresher, the most expensive Model 3 costs $59,500, including all the optional bells and whistles.

Come 2019, the Model 3 sedan's platform will spawn the Model Y crossover.

 Download attachment: Tesla Model 3 Long Range EPA certification document (PDF)

