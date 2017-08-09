autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Configurator Looks Like The Real Deal, But It Isn’t

9 Aug 2017, 14:37 UTC ·
by
There are a lot of cars out there of varying shape and size for every walk of life. But in recent years, the electric vehicle fan base has grown from a handful of enthusiasts to an army of diehards. It’s hardly surprising, then, that one of Tesla’s biggest fans created an unofficial configurator for the all-new Model 3.
Uploaded to Imgur as an 18-image gallery, the makeshift Model 3 configurator is nothing short of impressive. From the font to the spacing, pricing info and color palette, everything looks as if Tesla made it. But it didn’t, which is unusual bearing in mind the car is already in production.

Not offering your prospective customer with the ability to build his car is a bit strange from Elon Musk's part, who appears as if he’s not even bothered about the people interested in dropping at least $35k on the Model 3. At the other end of the spectrum, the Long Range in fully-loaded attire is $59,500.

At the present moment, there are approximately 455,000 reservation holders for the Model 3, down almost 10 percent from a high of 518,000. The least lucky among them will have to wait until 2019 to have their cars delivered. Those who plan to cancel their reservations can wait more than two months for Tesla to give the $1,000 deposit, which is uncanny, to say the least.

The unofficial configurator doesn’t feature options such as Dual Motor and Performance, chiefly because Tesla will introduce the all-wheel-drive Model 3 in mid-2018. Of the six available exterior colors, only Solid Black is standard. The others go for $1,000, while the optional 19-inch Sport Wheels are $1,500.

Of all the extras one can choose for the Model 3 at this moment in time, the Long Range battery is the most expensive, coming in at $9,000. The EPA says the big battery has a capacity of 80.5 kWh, though Elon Musk would argue that we’re all wrong. According to Tesla’s CEO, the Model 3 Long Range can travel 310 miles and it actually has a 75 kWh battery integrated into its floor.

