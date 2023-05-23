Modded Audi RS Q8 Shows It's Not Afraid to Swim Against the Current on Copper AGL67s

Volkswagen recently teased the 2024 Touareg flagship SUV before unveiling the facelifted version set to premiere on May 24. Still, we could defer to a few other options if you would rather talk about a Volkswagen Group MLB Evo-based crossover SUV with a US visa.
Everyone has their favorite, so we could circle our SUV tails for quite a while before deciding if the Audi Q7, Q8, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, or Porsche Cayenne fits the usual suspect description perfectly. So, to spare everyone the trouble of choice, here's a potentially outrageous custom SUV you don't see around every day and night when trying to stand out in posh crowds. Yep, that's an Audi RS Q8, a model that kicks off around $130k in America.
This is kind of odd, mainly because the aftermarket realm is currently mostly fascinated with the Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan when it comes to premium super-SUVs rather than Audi's mid-size luxury crossover SUV. Usually destined to do some niche battles with the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Audi's Q8 Is not exactly a natural occurrence across the US-based aftermarket realm. Instead, it's something that sticks out like a sore thumb among Cullinans, Uruses, Range Rovers, or G-Wagons.
No worries, this exception probably hardens the commitment of other brands to capture the spotlight – and we have to say that it's always lovely when striking out of the Cullinan or Urus monotony. Well, it is all courtesy of the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered yet another potentially outrageous custom SUV, this gray Audi RS Q8 that rides modded on AGL67 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels finished in polished copper.
Some might even say they are Rose Gold, but the hue's name does not matter much, as opposed to its neat contrasting effect against the gray body and exposed carbon fiber details. There is no word on the additional modifications from the shops that performed the transformation, so it is best to admire the work of Urban Automotive and hope that nobody asked the customization and personalization outlets to go crazy on the inside.
Anyway, if this quirky Audi RS Q8 apparition is not your modded cup of tea, then perhaps a 'classic' widebody treatment of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will do the trick a lot better. Of course, you would also need to love white attire more than anything else, as the hue is abundant both inside and outside – plus the AGL60 aftermarket wheels have a complementing brushed polished with chrome lip finish! Thus, which is your favorite, the gray and copper Audi RS Q8 or the white-tuxedo-like Rolls-Royce Culli widebody?
This is kind of odd, mainly because the aftermarket realm is currently mostly fascinated with the Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan when it comes to premium super-SUVs rather than Audi's mid-size luxury crossover SUV. Usually destined to do some niche battles with the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Audi's Q8 Is not exactly a natural occurrence across the US-based aftermarket realm. Instead, it's something that sticks out like a sore thumb among Cullinans, Uruses, Range Rovers, or G-Wagons.
No worries, this exception probably hardens the commitment of other brands to capture the spotlight – and we have to say that it's always lovely when striking out of the Cullinan or Urus monotony. Well, it is all courtesy of the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered yet another potentially outrageous custom SUV, this gray Audi RS Q8 that rides modded on AGL67 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels finished in polished copper.
Some might even say they are Rose Gold, but the hue's name does not matter much, as opposed to its neat contrasting effect against the gray body and exposed carbon fiber details. There is no word on the additional modifications from the shops that performed the transformation, so it is best to admire the work of Urban Automotive and hope that nobody asked the customization and personalization outlets to go crazy on the inside.
Anyway, if this quirky Audi RS Q8 apparition is not your modded cup of tea, then perhaps a 'classic' widebody treatment of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will do the trick a lot better. Of course, you would also need to love white attire more than anything else, as the hue is abundant both inside and outside – plus the AGL60 aftermarket wheels have a complementing brushed polished with chrome lip finish! Thus, which is your favorite, the gray and copper Audi RS Q8 or the white-tuxedo-like Rolls-Royce Culli widebody?