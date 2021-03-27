Modded 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hits the Dyno, Goes Like Dynamite

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX already makes for the most powerful production truck in the world, but, given all the mods that have been introduced for the Hellcat and Demon, does it really surprise anybody that we're here to discuss a dyno run for an aftermarket-massaged T-Rex?
This particular example has been massaged by Hennessey Performance, with the Texan tuner's website stating that the Mammoth 900 package present on the vehicle takes the output from the factory 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to 912 hp and 873 lb-ft (1,183 Nm) of twist.
Now, the Lone Star State developer kicked things off with a baseline run (think: stock engine), which showed 606.81 hp and 593.15 lb-ft (804 Nm) of torque at the wheels. And, if we compare these numbers to the said factory ones, which indicate the output at the crankshaft, we end up with a drivetrain loss of 13.56%.
While we're here, we have to mention that while the Ram TRX doesn't come with a 2WD mode, you'll only see the rear wheels spinning in the dyno video below. And, as it has happened when multiple enthusiasts dynoed the also-Hellcat-engined Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, this was probably achieved by removing a certain fuse, which effectively prevented the power from being sent to the front wheels.
Now, if we apply the said loss to the dyno numbers for the modded engine, which sit at 728.93 hp and 679.03 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque at the wheels, we get a crankshaft figure of 843.67 hp and we're not quite sure why this differs to the advertised 900+ hp output.
Regardless, the 6.2-liter HEMI has been gifted with the following tech bits: upper and lower pulley upgrades, a ported supercharger snout, high-flow fuel injectors and air induction system, as well as a crank case ventilation system and a tune.
Of course, things won't stop here, with Hennessey being just one of the aftermarket developers that are planning to take the Ram TRX into four-digit territory.
