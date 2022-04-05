Mint-Condition 2000 BMW K 1200 LT Wants You to Put Some Miles on Its Odometer

With countless amenities, great performance and oodles of storage space, the K 1200 LT will be more than happy to take your touring experience to the next level.
Although it was released over two decades ago, this 2000 MY BMW K 1200 LT has only been ridden for approximately 3,100 miles (5,000 km). The Bavarian tourer is now preparing to find a new home at no reserve, so it could be accompanying you on your next road trip if you act quickly!
For the time being, the highest bid is placed at a modest 4,500 bones, and you’ve got until Sunday afternoon (April 10) to submit yours on Bring a Trailer. To help you decide whether or not this German titan is appropriate for your needs, let’s proceed with a brief overview of its technical specifications.
Underneath the Beemer’s streamlined outfit, one may find a fuel-injected 1,171cc inline-four powerplant with dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and an 8k-rpm redline. Boasting a compression ratio of 10.8:1, the liquid-cooled behemoth is capable of generating up to 98 horses at 6,750 rpm.
Lower down the rev range, a sizeable torque output figure of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be fed to a five-speed transmission, which spins the bike’s rear five-spoke hoop through a driveshaft. When it makes contact with the asphalt, this force can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Additionally, Motorrad’s two-wheeled juggernaut will require 4.9 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill. The whole shebang is held in place by a die-cast aluminum skeleton, whose front end sits on 35 mm (1.4 inches) Telelever forks with anti-dive technology. At the rear, the K 1200 LT carries a Paralever suspension setup.
Braking comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up north and a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) rotor down south, all of which are paired with ABS and Brembo calipers. The motorcycle will tip the scales at a whopping 833 pounds (378 kg) on a full stomach, and its fuel capacity is measured at 6.2 gallons (23.5 liters).
